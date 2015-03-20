Former Dover airman sentenced to 10 years in child sex case
By RANDALL CHASE | Associated Press | Published: March 6, 2018
DOVER, Del. — A former Dover Air Force Base airman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a child.
Dalian Washington received the minimum mandatory sentence Tuesday. He faced a potential life sentence.
Washington and another airman, Akeem Beazer, were arrested last April after a young teen told a social worker that she had stayed on the military base and had sex with servicemembers. The teen had a troubled home life and often lived on the street.
In return for Washington's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped charges of sex abuse of a minor and conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking.
Beazer was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.
