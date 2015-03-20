Former defense secretary Ash Carter joins Harvard's Kennedy School

Former secretary of defense Ash Carter will join the Harvard Kennedy School, teaching students and serving as director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, the university announced Tuesday.

After finishing his 35-year career in national security as secretary of defense, Carter said it was important to him not just to win today's fights, but to anticipate the future and ensure the military will have unrivaled technology and great young people eager to serve the country. For his next career, he said Tuesday, he wants "to combine, again, technology and the next generation to focus on the future. But not just national security — the broad public purpose." That includes energy issues, environmental issues, foreign policy issues and all sorts of areas for research, he said.

Carter said he hopes to forge connections between the tech world — which he said has been criticized as disengaged but which he found eager to help society anticipate and take advantage of rapid technological change — and to inspire young people to stay involved. "This is perfect," he said of his new role, which will begin in June.

"Ash is the quintessential Kennedy School leader," Douglas Elmendorf, the school's dean, said Tuesday, "because he has both a distinguished scholarly record and a distinguished record of direct public service. Ash came to issues of national security and international relations from a science background — he has a PhD in physics and has written 11 books on a variety of topics, so he brings to his public service a very deep and broad background in science, technology, and international relations."

Carter follows other former Obama administration leaders moving from government to academia. Former Vice President Joe Biden will lead two new academic centers at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware, delving into both foreign and domestic policy. Former secretary of state John Kerry will teach at Yale University, with an interdisciplinary approach to global problems.

Carter's tenure as secretary of defense included changes such as establishing Pentagon outposts in Silicon Valley, Boston and other tech centers, designing a military coalition campaign against the Islamic State, opening combat roles to women, lifting the ban on openly transgender troops, pushing the department to focus more on Asia and the Pacific, and investing more in technology.

Carter said he loves teaching, and after years at Harvard, Stanford and MIT, often runs into former students all over the world. When he stepped off a helicopter in Afghanistan in 2010, a young commander of the forward operating base strode up to him and greeted him as Professor Carter. The officer asked him if he would be willing to talk with a reporter who was embedded with the unit. Carter stepped into the bunker and found the reporter was a former student, as well. "They're everywhere!" he said.

The opportunity to teach is one of the important factors drawing him to the Kennedy School, Elmendorf said. "He told me in his assessment of his contributions to the world in his career, the students he has taught and mentored loom very large. . . . He views training future leaders to be a very powerful way to influence the world."

The Belfer Center is named for Robert and Renée Belfer, who are making a series of gifts for global affairs, science and technology at Harvard Kennedy School. Those will fund the new Belfer Technology and Global Affairs professorship to which Carter will be appointed, additional financial aid for students, and faculty research initiatives. A spokeswoman for the school did not immediately respond to a question about the total amount of the new gifts.

"I am delighted to welcome Ash Carter back to Harvard," Harvard's president, Drew Faust, said in a statement. "His career has been one of great academic accomplishment and distinguished government service. . . . His knowledge, experience, and commitment to the future of public service and public policy will be of great benefit to our students and scholars and to the world well beyond our walls."

Carter will succeed Graham Allison, who will remain at the school as a professor of government.

