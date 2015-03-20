Former child actor, Navy vet Mickey Kuhn remembers working with the giants of Hollywood

Mickey Kuhn in a promotional photo from 1939, the year he appeared in “Gone with the Wind.”

NAPLES, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Few people can say they've rubbed shoulders with the likes of Vivien Leigh, John Wayne and James Stewart.

Naples resident Mickey Kuhn — a former child actor from the 1930s for 20 years — humbly spins stories about his glory years in blockbuster films — including "Gone With the Wind" — during the Golden Age of Hollywood. He got his start by a fluke.

These days, the 85-year-old spins around in a golf cart at Physicians Regional at Pine Ridge in North Naples. He volunteers four hours a week, driving patients and visitors from their cars to the front door and back.

Tanned, fit, with his eyes hidden by sunglasses from the glaring Florida sun, he goes about his task with enthusiasm. Many of his passengers are his generation and spent teen years at Saturday matinees. They don’t have a clue what Kuhn once did.

At his North Naples condominium, walls in a den are filled with framed movie posters; a table displays a replica of a John Wayne gun holster. A bedroom is the “Gone with the Wind" room.

He and actress Olivia de Havilland, who is 101 and played Melanie Hamilton Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind," are the last surviving cast members of the epic film. Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, her son.

Kuhn doesn’t tire of sharing what it was like to be in 32 movies, starting when he was 18 months old. He can liven up a cocktail party when a lull hits.

“I was a victim of good fortune,” he said.

His wife, Barbara, whom he met when they both worked at American Airlines, says she picks up something new with each telling of a favorite story about life in Hollywood.

Jack Marotta, a friend for 25 years from Boston and now Naples, couldn’t believe it when Kuhn told him years ago he had been a child actor.

Kuhn shared a story of eating lunch one day as a boy with his mother in a studio cafeteria. A man walked by in a military uniform with a gun at his hip. Kuhn stared like any awestruck kid would. The actor came over and asked Kuhn if he wanted to look at the gun.

“That actor was Gregory Peck,” Marotta said.

Marotta volunteers at a registration desk at the hospital and convinced Kuhn to volunteer. Marotta sometimes teases patients for not recognizing his friend as a former child actor. It was a long time ago, Kuhn said.

“He’s very humble,” Marotta said. “Patients don’t know who he is. They should know who he is.”

The Hollywood beginning

Roll back time to the early 1930s. Kuhn was born in Waukegan, Illinois, in 1932. His full name is Theodore Matthew Michael Kuhn Jr.

His father was a meat cutter and his mother a homemaker. They moved to Hollywood looking for a better life.

His mother, who had a limp after a broken hip didn’t heal properly, liked to visit a Sears Roebuck store to look at all the fancy goods.

One day a stranger with a baby in her arms approached his mother and Kuhn in the store. The woman looked at him, then 18 months old, and told his mother he could pass as a twin with the woman’s own baby.

The woman mentioned that Fox Studio had a casting call the next day for twin infants. Let’s pass them off as twins, the woman suggested.

“My mother said, ‘Why not,’” Kuhn said. “So we went the next day.”

His mother sat holding him in a roomful of other anxious mothers and their babies. A man in a suit swept in, took one look at Kuhn and proclaimed, “This is the baby I want for my movie.”

That stroke of luck changed the family forever. The movie was Change of Heart, filmed in 1934, and starred Charles Farrell and Janet Gaynor.

“It was my first and only adult movie,” Kuhn said, hesitating to deliver the punch line. “I had no clothes on.”

Kuhn’s next film was in 1937, A Doctor’s Diary, with George Bancroft and Helen Burgess. That was followed by Juarez in 1939 starring Paul Muni and Bette Davis.

“That was my first big break,” he said. “I made a $100 a week.”

That same year, parents of child actors were disappointed when casting for the musical, The Wizard of Oz, was held and child actors were shunned. Parents wanted their children as Munchkins. It was not to be.

“All the Munchkins were real dwarfs,” he said.

In those days, child actors had to be in school three hours a day and could work on set for five hours. Teachers kept track of the time.

When the casting call came for "Gone With the Wind" in 1939, about 100 child actors were in the crowded waiting room. His mother told him to tell the lady at the desk his name.

“She said, ‘Mickey, we’ve been waiting for you,’” he said. She announced the role was filled and dismissed the others, who were less than pleased.

The role was Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley Wilkes and Melanie Hamilton Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland. Kuhn was six years old.

“There were four of us,” he said. An infant, a baby, a toddler and himself as Beau. “I was No. 4.”

He was in the scene outside of Melanie’s death bedroom. He was in the arms of Leslie Howard, who played Ashley Wilkes, and asked, “Where is my mother going away to? And why can’t I go along, please?”

Kuhn never appeared in any scenes with de Havilland’s character in the film.

“She was always behind the door dying,” he said. “I never worked directly with her.”

In another scene, he is in a playroom with the character, Bonnie Butler, the daughter of Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara. Gable walks in and Kuhn’s line was, “Hello, Uncle Rhett.”

In real life, Kuhn was smitten with the 5-year-old actress, Cammie King, who played Bonnie. He flubbed his line several times by saying, “Hello, Uncle Clark.”

He was humiliated. Gable pulled him aside and said he was Uncle Clark but Kuhn needed to call him Uncle Rhett just this once. It worked. Kuhn remembers Gable as being wonderful.

“He was just a real man’s man,” he said. Gable left the set every day promptly at 5 p.m. Kuhn came to realize it was cocktail hour but didn’t have a clue at the time.

Today, Kuhn is saddened the film is criticized for romanticizing the Old South and the slavery era.

“It’s a movie,” he said. “You cannot turn back time and say it didn’t happen.”

He met de Havilland for the first time in person at her 90th birthday party in California.

“I talk to her at least once a year. I call on her birthday,” he said.

His favorites

Without question, John Wayne was his favorite male actor.

“First of all, he was a perfectionist. We would rehearse a scene five times,” he said.

In "Red River," filmed in 1946 but held back two years, Kuhn played the young version of Matt Garth, with Montgomery Clift as the adult character. In one scene, Wayne had to hit Kuhn, and asked in advance if he could really smack him.

“I looked up to him and what can you say to a big movie star? I said, ‘That’s fine, Mr. Wayne,’” he said. “He smacked me good.”

When the film rushes, or raw footage of the scene, came back, Wayne stuck out his hand to Kuhn and thanked him.

“It was a memorable moment,” he said.

In 1950, Kuhn was in "Broken Arrow" starring Jimmy Stewart.

Kuhn remembers arriving in Arizona where filming was taking place. He was 17.

An assistant director told him to get on a horse outside and follow the trail to the set. He did as instructed, and held back a distance and waited on horseback. A few minutes later, a horseman rides up and stopped.

“He said, ‘Mickey?’ I said ‘yes,’” Kuhn said. “He said, ‘Jim Stewart. It was Magic Town. Wasn’t it the last time we worked together?’”

Kuhn was blown away the renowned actor remembered him.

Vivien Leigh was his favorite leading lady. He is the only actor to have appeared in the two films where Leigh won her two best actress Academy Awards, first for Gone With the Wind and as Blanche DeBois in the 1951 film adaptation, A Streetcar Named Desire.

Kuhn, then 18 during Streetcar, played the sailor who directed Blanche to the streetcar that would take her to where her sister, Stella, lived.

When Leigh learned Kuhn had played Beau Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind," she sent word for him to visit her during a filming break. She sent her assistant out of the room and they talked. She was known as Lady Olivier because she was married to Laurence Olivier.

“She asked about my career and what I had been doing,” he said. He told her he was leaving soon to join the U.S. Navy. She was as stunning in person as in film.

“Absolutely, absolutely beautiful,” he said. “She was just one of the nicest people I have ever met. She was most gracious.”

Kuhn spent four years in the Navy and returned home at age 22 in 1955. His acting days were winding down. One of his last films was "Away All Boats" in 1956. Westerns were dominating Hollywood and his mother didn’t want him to do westerns.

“I listened to her,” he said. “I was an obedient son. In her mind, I was a better actor than a cowboy actor but I wasn’t.”

He did some "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" series but television wasn't for him. He moved on to jobs at Pepsico and later at American Airlines as a ticket agent and other positions.

A few years back, he and his wife made a DVD with some of his movies for their two grown children. It was a labor of love for them. Otherwise, he never sits back in his living room to watch any of his old movies.

That era is over.

