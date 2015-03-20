Former Brig. Gen. Trent Edwards lands director's job at Air Force-affiliated innovation center

Retired Brig. Gen. Trent Edwards, who served 30 years in the Air Force and is a former commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, was named director of the Air Force-affiliated innovation center MGMWerx.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — MGMWerx, the Air Force-affiliated innovation center in downtown Montgomery, has a new director, and it's someone who has a history with the center's primary customer.

The center announced this week that it has hired retired Brig. Gen. Trent Edwards, who served 30 years in the Air Force and is a former commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery. Edwards most recently served as the military and community liaison for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. He's also president and CEO of his own consulting firm, which specializes in networking civilian businesses and professions with the Department of Defense.

MGMWerx opened on Commerce Street in Montgomery in 2019 as a hub for private-sector innovations and solutions to benefit Air University and the U.S. Air Force as a whole. It regularly hosts pitch nights, brainstorming sessions and other events to find new ways to approach problems through collaboration. It's also become one of the anchors of downtown's nascent innovation district.

"I could not be happier to have a professional of Trent’s caliber join this stellar team of dedicated employees,” DefenseWerx Executive Director Brian Liesveld said in a release. “Trent’s experience will undoubtedly continue to raise the reputation of MGMWerx to the next level."

Edwards said in a release that his goals at MGMWerx are to "successfully grow, mentor, and develop my team members; establish MGMWERX as a recognized catalyst for innovation and change across local, state, federal and public/private sectors; and have fun."

