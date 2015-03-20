Former Army Ranger testifies that he was hired hitman in killing of woman, boy

VIRGINIA BEACH (Tribune News Service) — The beginnings of a murder-for-hire plot were hatched in a field in Florida.

One day more than 14 years ago, Christopher Schmidt and Richard Stoner were shooting guns at a treeline near Stoner's home in the Panhandle. At the time, Schmidt and his wife, Lois, were in the midst of a divorce and a contentious custody battle over their 1-year-old daughter.

In the field that day, Schmidt fired a nice shot at a metal silhouette, Stoner testified Thursday.

Stoner complimented him.

"Yeah," Stoner recalled Schmidt saying. "I wish that was Lois."

Stoner replied that he had friends who could take care of it, he testified.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday, Stoner testified against Schmidt for several hours – laying out in extensive detail how, he said, the two planned the killing and he ultimately carried it out. From the witness stand, Stoner described gunning down Lois Schmidt, 29, and her 7-year-old son, Jonathan Vetrano.

Judge Deborah Bryan found that prosecutors had established sufficient probable cause in their case against Schmidt, moving the case forward to a grand jury.

Schmidt, 46, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. Stoner, a 43-year-old former Army Ranger who was once married to a cousin of Schmidt's, faces two counts.

Under questioning from Schmidt's defense attorney, James Broccoletti, Stoner said prosecutors gave him a proffer letter, agreeing not to seek the death penalty if he cooperated.

Stoner said he did not sign the letter and didn't feel he "deserved" it: "I don't feel I deserve to be given anything."

After the hearing, Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle and co-prosecutor Janee Joslin declined to comment on the case or discuss the letter.

Schmidt and Stoner were arrested in June – almost exactly 14 years after the killings – Schmidt in Florida, where he'd lived since 2002, and Stoner at his home in Indiana. This summer, police said they uncovered new information that led to the arrests.

In 2003, Lois Schmidt and her two children mov ed back in with her parents in Virginia Beach after she and Christopher Schmidt separated. At the time of the shootings, the Schmidts' daughter was staying with her father in Florida.

On June 28, 2004, Lois Schmidt, her son from a previous marriage and her brother were at home when a gunman came in and shot them all. The brother survived. One dog also was killed, another wounded. The house was set on fire.

In Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Thursday, Stoner said he met Schmidt in 2003, at Stoner's mother-in-law's Christmas party. Schmidt was living in south Florida and would come by Stoner's home about once a month, and the two would shoot guns together.

After Stoner made that remark – that he had friends who could take care of Lois – Schmidt's visits became more frequent, and he started asking if he could get in touch with those friends, Stoner testified.

Stoner said he "played it off" because he didn't think Schmidt was serious and thought it was a joke. But talks "progressed rapidly" and turned to Stoner committing the crimes.

Stoner said Schmidt gave him a manual called "Diary of a Hitman" and highlighted key ideas – such as to wear oversized shoes to throw off the footprints at the scene, which Stoner says he did.

The two discussed what weapon was to be used: a Russian pistol called a Makarov. And they communicated through "ghost" email, writing to each other in the unsent drafts folder of Stoner's email account, Stoner testified.

He testified that Schmidt gave him a photo of Lois and her son and a map with directions from Florida to the house in Virginia Beach. Stoner said Schmidt also gave him specific instructions not to bring a GPS system and wrap his phone battery in aluminum foil to prevent it from being tracked.

Schmidt was to pay Stoner $11,000, he testified, although Stoner only got $1,000.

When Stoner drove to Virginia Beach, he lingered around the house for more than an hour before the killings, he testified. He said Schmidt told him a specific time when Lois' parents would be gone for work and that no one else would be home – although that turned out to not be true.

Stoner sat in his burgundy truck for 30 to 45 minutes watching the house before going to the front door to see if anyone besides Lois was home. She answered, he claimed to be a friend from high school, and she slammed the door, he testified.

"I almost went home," Stoner said.

He said he went back to his truck, where a neighbor taking out the trash saw him, and then drove around the block and parked elsewhere. He said he sat for awhile, watched the house and "talked myself up."

Stoner eventually walked down the block. After peering in windows and lingering in the backyard, he went into the garage, where he said he waited at least 30 minutes more.

He testified that he cut the phone lines and popped the circuit breakers, which is when Lois opened the door between the house and the garage, her son close by her.

Stoner was startled when he saw a dog – he said Schmidt told him there weren't any dogs – and he shot the animal. He then shot and killed Lois, who was screaming, near the front door of the house, he testified.

Stoner said he told 7-year-old Jonathan to run.

He was changing the magazine when Lois' brother came into the hallway from a bedroom and said something, which caught Stoner off-guard. Stoner testified that he fired down the hall and then followed the brother, shooting him again.

When he returned, Jonathan was still on the couch. Stoner said he again told the boy to run.

The child looked at his mom, then at Stoner. Stoner said he thought about how "messed up" the child would be from witnessing what just happened and that he'd be "better off" if Stoner killed him.

So, Stoner testified, he did.

Then he poured gasoline on the floor and dropped a chlorine tab in brake fluid – setting the house ablaze, he said.

Stoner drove back to Schmidt's house in Florida, he said, discarding evidence along the way.

Questioned by Schmidt's defense attorney, Stoner said police approached him three times but it wasn't until June this year that he admitted involvement: "I was cracking up at this point. I was done."

As for the killings, he said he felt Schmidt took advantage of his emotionally instability at the time.

"I felt obligated," Stoner testified. "I pretty much gave him my word."

