Former Army officer chosen as Georgia Teacher of the Year

ATLANTA — A former U.S. Army officer has been chosen as the 2018 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

WALB-TV reported that State Superintendent Richard Woods announced John R. Tibbetts' selection on Monday. Tibbetts is an economics teacher at Worth County High School.

He attended the United States Military Academy and served 21 years as an officer, including service during Operation Desert Storm and postings in Turkey and Afghanistan. He pursued a teaching career after a stint in the private sector.

Tibbetts highlighted the practical application of economics in his application, saying that teaching economics had the potential to "affect our students' livelihoods, quality of life, and their futures."

Tibbetts will represent Georgia teachers in public engagements and will participate in the competitive selection process for the 2018 National Teacher of the Year.

