Former Air Force NCO guilty of reduced charge in wife’s shooting death
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 10, 2018
LAS VEGAS — Jurors convicted a former Air Force technical sergeant of a reduced charge in the shooting death of his wife, who was an Air Force staff sergeant.
Jarom Boyes, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of Melissa Boyes, 24, but jurors on Friday convicted him of involuntary manslaughter.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Boyes is expected to be released soon because the manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of four years and Boyes already has been jailed nearly five years.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal said the manslaughter conviction means Boyes was found responsible for his wife’s death, while defense attorney Gabriel Grasso called the verdict a “consolation prize” for prosecutors and a “tragedy” for Boyes.
