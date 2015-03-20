Former 10th Mountain Division deputy commander chosen to lead Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — Maj. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, a former deputy commander of the 10th Mountain Division, has been chosen by the Army to lead Fort Drum and the division.

Gen. Piatt has held a wide range of command roles during his 36-year Army career, including time as US Army Europe deputy commanding general, and commander of the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command in Germany and United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, Ga.

The general currently serves at the Pentagon as director of operations and of rapid equipment fielding for the Army Rapid Capabilities Office under the Assistant Secretary of the Army.

DefenseNews.com noted the office was established about six months ago to help land forces fill capability gaps in areas like electronic warfare, survivability and navigation.

The general told the website in a statement that he was “humbled and honored” to return to the division.

Gen. Piatt served in multiple roles with the 10th Mountain Division from 1999 to 2003, which included deployments to Bosnia and Afghanistan.

He served as deputy division commander from July 2012 to June 2013.

His new role leading the 10th Mountain Division was announced Tuesday evening.

Gen. Piatt will succeed Maj. Gen. Jeffrey L. Bannister, who has led the division since March 2015. A date has not been set for when Gen. Piatt will assume command, but division spokesman Lt. Col. Donald A. Korpi said it could fall between March and June, citing previous command transitions.

F. Anthony Keating, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, said Gen. Piatt and his wife, Cynthia, are “very well known and very well respected around here.”

“He’s going to be able to hit the ground running,” Mr. Keating said.

Mr. Keating added the area has had the good fortune in recent years of having commanders arrive with past experience in the north country.

Brian E. Ashley, executive director of the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, said Gen. Piatt’s record was good news for Fort Drum and the division.

“From what I know, he’s very well respected, and he’s had a great tenure in the Army, and he brings a lot to the table,” he said.

The incoming general, a native of Somerset, Pa., has aided studies of the effects of mindfulness training, which emphasizes a focus on the moment to reduce carryover stress, for military personnel. Gen. Piatt, who enlisted in 1979 and commissioned as an officer in 1987, has also written a pair of books recounting his experiences during deployments in Afghanistan.

Among his career awards are two Legions of Merit and five Bronze Star Medals. The Piatts have two children, Jessica and Joshua.

In other 10th Mountain Division-related news, Brig. Gen. Michael L. Howard, former division deputy commander and acting senior commander of Fort Drum, was picked Tuesday to become commanding general of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region in Washington, D.C.

