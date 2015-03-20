Ford Field opens to deliver mass COVID-19 vaccinations in Detroit

For the next eight weeks, 335,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be distributed at Ford Field.

DETROIT (Tribune News Service) — Ford Field 's COVID-19 mass vaccination opened Wednesday with more than 14,000 appointments scheduled and another 122,000 people registered.

For the next eight weeks, the site is expected to distribute 335,000 doses in addition to the state's allocation from the federal government that goes to hospitals, health departments and pharmacies, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week.

Invitations have been going out to urge people to book a vaccine appointment; 14,000 appointments were scheduled in the first four days, spokesman Mike Nowlin said.

"The focus is on trying to get into urban communities, trying to get into the city of Detroit . Detroit was hit pretty hard during the first wave," said Dr. Usamah (Sam) Mossallam with Henry Ford Health System , who is medical director of the Ford Field vaccine site. "This is a way to actually just show people, come on in. We're in the middle of the city trying to get folks of color, trying to get vulnerable populations, trying to get the Latin America population."

Of the registrants, 36,000 total were sent invitations to book a time slot, 1,000 people have declined and crews are working their way through the 86,000 people still on the registry, he said.

At least 5,000 doses will be administered on-site each day and another 1,000 a day will be distributed through mobile clinics working with four local health departments.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for the first three weeks and returning patients will also receive the second dose during the fourth, fifth and sixth weeks of operation. The site will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the last two weeks, officials said.

Appointments kicked off at 6 a.m. with patients heading into the concourse, entering into isles of black curtains and exiting 30 minutes later.

"( Ford Field ) is obviously a recognized site. Typically you need a big place that can handle (5,000) or 6,000 people or more," said Mossallam, who aided vaccine research during the trials. "So from that perspective, having a place like this that's easily recognized, people know how to get here is one major factor."

The site is supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Henry Ford Health System is providing medical oversight. It will operate 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week through mid-May.

It's also in partnership with Meijer, the city of Detroit , Wayne County and the Lions. At the request of FEMA , 220 Department of Defense military medical and support staff will be serving at Ford Field .

Eligible residents who have already signed up with Meijer will need to register a second time for Ford Field . People who register can choose the first appointment that becomes available, either in a store or at Ford Field .

Meijer plans to focus on sending those invitations to people based on the state's social vulnerability index to vaccinate those most vulnerable in Detroit , the hardest-hit city in Michigan , as well as in Wayne , Macomb and Oakland counties.

How to register

Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine prioritization guidance can fill out a registration form for an appointment online at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021.

Eligible residents can also text "EndCOVID" to 75049 and select the Ford Field location or call the health department hotline at (888) 535-6136 and press 1. For those unable to text or access the internet, the call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

After completing the forms, people who have registered will receive an invitation either by phone or text when it's their turn to schedule the appointment. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance, officials said.

Residents 50 and older with medical conditions, along with their caregivers and guardians of children with special needs, are eligible now.

Starting Monday, vaccine eligibility will extend to residents 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions and by April 5 the state is expecting to expand eligibility to include all Michigan residents 16 and up.

