Forces Command names Grinston next command sergeant major

In a February, 2015 file photo, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston, left, the senior enlisted leader of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command - Iraq, points out a terrain feature during a visit to Al Asad Air Base.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Army Forces Command will welcome a new senior enlisted leader later this year.

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston has been selected to serve as the next command sergeant major for the four-star command, which is charged with preparing U.S. troops for operations around the globe.

Grinston, a native of Jasper, Alabama, is currently serving as the senior enlisted leader of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

At Fort Bragg, he will replace Command Sgt. Maj. Scott C. Schroeder, who plans to retire this fall after a 34-year Army career.

Gen. Robert B. “Abe” Abrams, the commanding general of Forces Command, praised his outgoing and incoming command sergeant majors in making the announcement of the pending change.

He said Schroeder personifies the highest standards of the Army’s non-commissioned officer corps. "Throughout his career including multiple combat tours, Command Sgt. Maj. Schroeder has led by outstanding personal example from the front and ensured his troops had the very best training and leadership,” the general said.

He said Grinston would be an outstanding addition to the leadership team.

"Command Sgt. Maj. Grinston's 29 years of proud Army service at every level and on multiple combat deployments has prepared him well for the responsibilities of his new position,” Abrams said.

Details for the change of responsibility are expected to be announced later this year.

Grinston has served much of his career in artillery, serving at every NCO leadership position from cannon crewmember to corps command sergeant major.

At Fort Bragg, Grinston served with the 1st Battalion, 39th Field Artillery Regiment.

His deployments include Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and two tours each in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Most recently, he returned from a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq in June 2015.

