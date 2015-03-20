For psychics, a year like no other: 'Everybody wants to know what's coming'

Dorothy Kadosh, 75, used to give psychic readings at Eastern Market, but the pandemic has forced her business onto the phone.

WASHINGTON — The planets told her this was coming.

Not the pandemic exactly, or the economic crisis, or the staggering loss of life, but "something," was forming, "something catastrophic," and Dorothy Kadosh knew it. She is a psychic astrologer, a fixture at Eastern Market on Capitol Hill every weekend for the last four presidencies. Or she was, until that brewing catastrophe left Kadosh, like so many, isolating at home. No looking into her clients' eyes. No chitchatting with her regulars. No chance to turn a passerby into a paying customer.

"Some people, they need to see the light that comes out of me before they believe," says Kadosh. "Many people say, 'I was just walking down the other end and I saw this light, and I followed it.'"

Instead, the 75-year-old Silver Spring, Md., resident has been in the midst of what psychics across the country have been doing for the last nine months: hours and hours of phone calls with worried, woeful clients asking when, please when, is this all going to get better?

The question has never felt as urgent, with 2021 and its vaccines around the corner, but rising death counts, weeks of winter and seemingly endless uncertainty still ahead. When everything seems unpredictable, who better to call than the profession that promises to predict?

"Everybody wants to know what's coming up for the next year, and we are one of the only services that can provide that information," said Tom Singer, co-owner of Sacred Circle, an Alexandria, Va., shop that offers psychic readings, crystals meant to provide health protection and sage for burning away negative energy.

"People call to ask about the new year, but I've never been in a pandemic before either," said Charley Thompson, who owns Psychic Shop D.C. in Dupont Circle. "This is all new to me."

"We are going to be in this a while, you understand," said Kadosh, who moved her Eastern Market business entirely into phone and virtual readings. "This is the oil spill cleanup of planet Earth. People think they can do whatever they want and guess what? Mother Nature will let you know."

Vague musings like these are what keep psychic-skeptics skeptical, but keep Kadosh's devotees coming back, paying $25 for a 10-minute reading, or her "covid special," $40 for 20 minutes.

She believes she inherited her abilities from her mother, a healer who "did the type of thing Jesus did," such as closing Kadosh's wounds minutes after a Rehoboth Beach shark shredded her legs when she was 11.

Now Kadosh carries on her craft, and after decades of studying astrology and science and religious texts, claims she is 97% accurate, unlike others in her profession.

"Ninety-eight percent of them are not real or are just a gypsy trying to make money," she declared.

Her table once attracted a steady stream of stressed-out D.C. types, cash-plump tourists and people whom she described as "not human." "You probably didn't even realize we have extraterrestrials walking around now did you?" she asked.

"It takes me years, sometimes, to get people out of their darkness, but only I can do it for them, because their therapist cannot get them out of there."

Now she spends hours on the phone with them, sometimes multiple sessions per day. And though restrictions have lifted and outdoor vendors have returned to Eastern Market, Kadosh hasn't.

"I'm older now, and I don't feel like I can fly through the air anymore," she said. The price of that safety isn't something she wants to discuss. The first stimulus check was helpful, she said. But she wouldn't turn to any other kind of assistance programs.

"I'm a metaphysician," she said, "If I need help, I call for help from above, not from around me ... not from the government, and not from Donald Trump."

But her phone has kept ringing, and so she has been able to keep dispensing her wisdom, from the ephemeral to the evidence-based: "Speak to your spirit guides, guardians, ancestors and angels," she says. "Even my guardians said wear a mask."

In Dupont Circle, Thompson felt just how deeply her services were needed when her business was first shuttered. Clients and strangers kept calling to ask if she sold tarot cards so they could do their own readings at home.

"An A for effort," Thompson, 45, said. "But when I was trying to cut my own hair, that didn't make me a stylist."

This summer, she stocked her shop with masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes and reopened for in-person visits for those who made appointments. A plexiglass shield now sits between her and her clients — but it has an opening at the bottom, so that she can still take their hands into hers and read their palms.

"It feels weird to say this, but their questions have been the same, before and during the pandemic. People want to know about their jobs, their financial situation, their families and their love lives," she said.

Lately, she's had good news to share with them.

"I do feel," she says, "like we are coming to a closure of all this insanity."

It's not so much that the planets are telling her so. Sure, the energy she feels coming from her clients is shifting. But when she looks out her window onto downtown Washington, there's something letting her predict, for certain, that change is on its way.

For the first time in months, it's hard to find a place to park.

