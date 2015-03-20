For inspiration, Army turns to science fiction

If you're a budding science fiction writer, the Army's Mad Scientist Initiative wants to hear from you.

And don't be fooled by the name. This is for good, not evil.

The Mad Scientist Initiative is the official name of an initiative under the intelligence section at Training and Doctrine Command, based at Fort Eustis. It seeks input from groups outside the military and defense industry on how evolving trends will shape the Army's ability to win future wars and defend the country.

It has held several conferences to pool ideas and stimulate creativity. Now it has launched a science fiction writing contest, inviting members of the public to serve Uncle Sam by getting touch with their inner Luke Skywalker.

But before you strap on that laser pistol and zoom away in hyper-drive, read the rules. The focus of this writing contest is 2030-2050 — not so far, far away. And because the Army can't bend the laws of physics, stories about time travel really won't help.

Other than that, the universe has no limits. Possible launching points for stories include the advance of autonomous systems, the changing nature of work, surveillance/security concerns and global inequality.

"We're not just looking at somebody's proposal on future technology," said Lee Grubbs, whose job title — director of the Mad Scientist Initiative — sounds like something that would interest the X-Men. "We want it to be integrated with how soldiers would use it."

The contest is open to members of the public, ages 18 and older — sorry kids — and military experience is not necessary.

Waging war in today's complex world requires more than the ability to shoot straight or drop a bomb squarely on target.

Organizers want input from "as far and wide as possible," said Allison Winer, a Mad Scientist subject matter expert.

Previous conferences at Georgetown University, Fort Leavenworth and Arizona State University have explored various topics of interest to tomorrow's soldiers.

For instance, a presentation on "the human dimension" showed a soldier wearing a small bandage-like biometric device that would allow someone to measure vital signs. Grubbs said other discussions have focused on "soft sensors" in uniforms that automatically apply pressure to wounds or inject someone with life-saving drugs.

In fact, some things considered the stuff of science fiction are already moving through the military pipeline.

The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, now pierside at Newport News Shipbuilding, will one day employ lasers and energy-directed weapons to defend itself and launch attacks, Navy officials have said.

Pilots of the new F-35 strike fighter will fly into combat wearing a helmet that creates images from six infrared cameras mounted around the aircraft, allowing the pilot to see "through" the airframe.

But it's not just building a better mousetrap. Envisioning the future sometimes requires a change in thinking, as in this example offered by Gen. David Perkins, the TRADOC commander.

Speaking at a Mad Scientist conference in August, he said the Army gets so involved with responding to the future it misses a chance to shape the future. Armored protection for combat vehicles is one example.

A noted tank commander, Perkins said he had grown accustomed to being protected by "tons and tons of armor." But with advanced laser-guided missiles, chemical-energy munitions and other weapons, it has become faster and cheaper to penetrate that armor.

The old model of having more and more armor may be outdated. It's expensive and can't keep up with changes in munitions.

Instead, the Army should think of a better way to protect its tanks.

The writing contest through Feb. 15. The winner will be invited to the Mad Scientist Conference in 2017, co-hosted by Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Other entries with value will be disseminated via different outlets.

Want to enter?

Complete the release form and read the contest brochure, which describes the format of submissions. Email your work to Allison Winer at allison.d.winer.civ@mail.mil.

