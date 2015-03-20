Football teammates ceremonially sign with armed forces

RACELAND, Ky. (Tribune News Service) — Four high school seniors who have known each other since elementary school sat down together at a table in the school library Monday for one last act of companionship.

John Cherry, Christian Harris, Bailey Walker and Kaleb Young all scrawled their names in a signing ceremony to mark their entry into the armed forces.

The signings were entirely ceremonial and their actual inductions will take place later.

Cherry is joining the Army and the other three are joining the Air Force.

Cherry anticipates becoming a combat engineer and Harris a crew chief on a C135 transport plane.

Walker’s field will be biomedical technology and Young’s will be aeronautical engineering.

The ceremony at Raceland-Worthington High School was the idea of their proud mothers, who designed it to resemble the signings in which high school athletes take part to commit to a college athletic program.

“These boys deserve recognition just like the kids who play college ball,” said Megan Cathey, who is Harris’ mother.

Joining together to solemnize their commitment to defending their country was a natural outgrowth of their football careers. “We’re just on a bigger team now,” Cherry said.

“I’m proud but kind of sad, too,” said Jeanna Cherry, his mother. “It’s sad to see him going, but I know it’s a good thing.”

“It’s pretty cool all of us joining. We all played football and we’ve always been sort of a brotherhood, so I think we’ll all fit in the military,” Harris said.

The four share common values of loyalty to their families, their school and their communities, said Raceland football coach Michael Salmons.

“I think they’ll be just as loyal to their country ... they’ve developed a toughness that will help them succeed in the military.”

