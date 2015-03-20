Breaking News
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
By JULIE PACE AND ERIC TUCKER | Associated Press | Published: February 13, 2017
National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.
Flynn's departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president's senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.
Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.
Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Mattis’ message to Japan, South Korea: We still have your back
Petraeus: Waning resolve toward NATO plays into Putin's plans
Green Beret awarded Silver Star for deadly Afghanistan mission
A few good plants: Military looking for way to make biodegradable germinating munitions
Cybersecurity becoming a top DOD priority, expert says
Trump taps executive power on military – with limits