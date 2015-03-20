Florida woman arrested for fraudulently collecting cash donations for disabled veteran

A Bradenton, Fla. woman was arrested Thursday after she was identified as a suspect in a scheme that claimed to collect money for a disabled veteran.

Maureen R. Maloney, 54, is charged with scheming to defraud, a third-degree felony, following an investigation that began in May.

As she was escorted from the Bradenton Police Department Thursday afternoon to a cruiser that would take her to the Manatee County Jail, Maloney saw the cameras and asked if she would be on the news.

The Bradenton Police Department received information that someone was using the name of a live-in disabled veteran to collect donations for his medical care, according a news release.

In the last eight months of the investigation, 12 potential victims who gave Maloney cash donations were revealed.

The disabled veteran Maloney claimed to collect donations for was located by detectives. He not living with Maloney, nor was he in need of donations for medical care, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact Detective Nasario Camacho at 941-932- 9312. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll free) at 1-866- 634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

