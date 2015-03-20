Florida veteran, 95, gets her wish to be inducted into Daughters of the American Revolution

Living to 95 already puts Margaret Batcher in an exclusive club.

Tracing her family tree back to a Revolutionary War patriot put her in another one Thursday.

The former Army Air Force nurse was inducted into the Big Cypress chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution during a ceremony in the dining room at Memory Care of Naples.

"I'm excited. I've always wanted to be a member," Batcher said before the ceremony, sitting in a wheelchair in her room at Memory Care, where a photo of her in uniform hangs on the wall.

Her hands clenched and folded across her lap, Batcher lifted her right hand with the help of her daughter, Penny Avenoso, and replied, "I do," as DAR members asked her whether she would uphold the women's service organization's code. Cheers erupted from nearly 50 people gathered to witness the ceremony.

One friend brought a crocheted red, white and blue scarf for Batcher, already decked out in patriotic colors. Avenoso put the DAR pin on her mother's red blouse. They celebrated with a big chocolate cake, decorated with blue flowers, white icing and the words "Congratulations Margaret" inside a red heart.

"This is a very special event," said Shirley Hoerle, the regent of the Big Cypress chapter, which had 203 members until Batcher made it 204.

Avenoso, also a DAR member, submitted the paperwork to prove her family's lineage to the organization's national reviewers, who put Batcher's application on a fast track, Hoerle said. She said it only took three days for them to certify that Batcher was related to Daniel Woolverton, a captain in a New Jersey militia.

Batcher has her own record of service during World War II and the Korean War, enlisting in the Army Air Force in July 1943 "because there was a war," she said. She graduated from nursing school a year earlier in Rochester, N.Y., and was working as an operating room nurse. She was 21.

What she really wanted was to be a flight nurse, she said, going overseas to pick up wounded soldiers from the front and bring them back home. She said they wouldn't let her because of her vision. "I can understand that," she said.

Batcher settled for caring for wounded soldiers on the home front: She served in Lincoln, Neb.; Coral Gables, where the Biltmore Hotel doubled as a military hospital; and at Mitchell Field on Long Island.

"Somebody had to do that, too," she said.

She said she had no idea how many troops she treated ("It had to be a lot of them," she said), but she recalled her most famous patient:

American actor Edmond O'Brien. He had a fractured leg, Batcher said.

When they wanted to send her to Greenland, she was the one that had to say no. She was pregnant, and left the Air Force as a captain in November 1951.

After the service, Batcher said she did "a little of this, a little of that," including working as a private duty nurse and then a substitute school nurse in New York. She retired from the East Meadow school district as the school nurse, health teacher — even truant officer — in 1984.

The G.I. Bill put her through school at St. John's University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1959. She earned a master's degree in nursing from Adelphi University in 1979, a month before Avenoso got hers, she said.

Batcher becoming a DAR member is just the most recent example of the mother and daughter following similar paths, Avenoso said.

"I think it's an honor," she said. "It's not easy to get into this group."

