Florida state budget ax targets students of military families

Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools Mary Beth Jackson is rallying support across Northwest Florida to prevent state House leaders from killing a $14 million appropriation that provides assistance for students of military families.

"I don't understand it. It's almost like it's an attack, like they're after us because we're a military community," Jackson said. "I'm extremely concerned and I'm going to make my voice heard."

Authors of this year's state budget have targeted the supplement, which aids military-connected students, for elimination.

The funds originally were set aside in 2015 as a way to reimburse counties like Okaloosa that miss out annually on property taxes because so much of their taxable land is taken up by federally and state-owned military installations.

"This money we get assures the children of our military families get equal resources to everybody else," Jackson said.

The approximately $14 million is split between seven counties, five of which (Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay and Escambia) are in Northwest Florida, Jackson said. The other two counties are Brevard and Duval.

Jackson said the $2.3 million Okaloosa receives from the budget item is the largest allocation. The county is split in two by the massive Eglin Air Force Base reservation.

Brevard County, which contains Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Patrick Air Force Base, receives $2.1 million.

Every dollar spent by each county is "used to the benefit of military dependent children," said Santa Rosa County Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick, whose district receives $1.2 million from the state fund.

The money goes to pay for things like counseling for students when parents deploy or transition specialists who try to lessen the trauma of military families facing sudden departures or unexpected arrivals, Wyrosdick said.

"When America goes to war, Northwest Florida goes first," said Don Gaetz, who as a state senator sponsored the legislation that created the fund. "The cost of deployment is significant on our families."

Jackson said she heard only Wednesday about the state House budget writers' plans to eliminate the military support funding. She has begun seeking support to oppose the proposal not only from fellow educators, but from military support groups like the Florida Defense Alignment.

"We are very surprised the House of Representatives is looking to cut this money from military communities," said Okaloosa School District representative Henry Kelley, who vowed to be in Tallahassee next week to lobby against the budget item.

Northwest Florida's legislative delegation also appeared to be in a mood to defend the military student support stipend.

"It's very important to me to make sure those funds stay in the budget," said state Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin. "I'm not happy about this and definitely intend to be pushing back on this immediately."

State Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Milton, said he also was prepared to work to get the $14 million appropriation put back in the budget.

State Rep. Clay Ingram, a Pensacola Republican who sits on the Appropriation's Committee charged with approving a House budget, did not return phone calls seeking comment.

