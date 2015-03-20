Florida men attack Navy veteran, beat turtle to death
By RYAN DIPENTIMA | The Palm Beach Post, Fla. (Tribune News Service) | Published: February 15, 2017
A group of men attacked a disabled Navy veteran after he tried to stop them from torturing a turtle.
According to WKMG, a woman walking with her toddler around a pond at Daytona Beach apartment complex in Daytona Beach noticed Ryan Ponder, 23, Johnnie Beveritt, 18, and a 16-year-old boy abusing the turtle. Alarmed by what she saw, she went home and told her husband about the incident.
When the man, an unidentified disabled Navy veteran, asked the group to stop their abusive behavior, Beveritt picked up the turtle and threw it on the sidewalk while the other two kicked the animal from the water. The turtle, too hurt to move, couldn’t escape.
After the veteran told his wife to call police, two of the group turned their attention to him, striking him in with their fist and feet, according to WKMG. The attack continued until neighbors came outside and scared off the males, who were later caught by Daytona Beach Police.
The victim, who told officers that he was seriously injured in the Persian Gulf War, suffered a broken skull and facial bones, and also had a concussion and internal bleeding.
The turtle was found dead and floating in a puddle of blood in the pond.
All three men were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and aggravated battery.
