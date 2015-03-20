Florida man honored to be in first group of pilots as 159th Fighter Squadron turns 70

When the 159th Fighter Squadron was formed 70 years ago in Jacksonville, “they didn’t know what to do with us,” said Bob Mason, who seemed to be only half-joking.

But the situation was understandable. Defining the role of a military reserve force can take time when it’s in its infancy, particularly when there’s no previous model.

The 159th squadron, originally located at Imeson Airport in north Jacksonville, was Florida’s first operational Air National Guard unit.

“We felt lucky to be the first,” said Mason, one of about 20 pilots in the original squadron, all with World War II combat experience.

Soon enough in those formative years, the 159th found itself with a clear directive.

In late 1950, President Harry Truman called the unit into active duty to aid South Korea in the Korean War. After a year of combat missions, Mason returned to Jacksonville.

In 1952, he began working full time as a flight training instructor for the guard. He was deputy commander for maintenance when he retired in 1983.

His 36 years with the guard are largely filled with good memories. He was proud to serve his country, enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow pilots and loved the feeling he got when soaring in a single-engine jet.

A 70th anniversary celebration for past and current members of the 159th squadron is set for Saturday at River City Brewing Company in downtown Jacksonville.

Mason doesn’t plan on going to the event, because at 94, he doesn’t think he’s physically up for it. But he’ll be there in spirit, thinking of the many men he considered brothers.

He soberly described himself as “the last man standing” among the original pilots in the 159th. The others have all passed away.

Mason flew in the Eighth Air Force in England toward the end of World War II, and was part of the occupation force in Germany when the war was over.

“I didn’t get to fly many missions” while overseas, he said. He got out of the service in August 1946, and joined the Florida Air National Guard in 1947.

“I loved the flying, “Mason said, “that was a big part of it.”

Pilots flew P-51 Mustang fighter planes when the unit began operations at Imeson (now Imeson International Industrial Park).

“You had to live within 20 miles of the base,” Mason said, “and be prepared to do anything a fighter could do.”

Being prepared was its own reward. In January 1949, as part of his ongoing training, he flew for the first time an F-80 Shooting Star, the first jet fighter used operationally by the U.S. Air Force.

Mason got married that same year, and his wife, Annette, was pregnant with their first child when the 159th squadron was called into active duty in October 1950 as a result of the Korean War.

He was stationed at the Misawa Air Base in Japan, and flew F-84E turbojet fighter bombers, the primary strike craft of the U.S. Air Force during the war and the first production fighter aircraft to utilize inflight refueling.

At home in his study, Mason opened an album of photos from his years as a military pilot and pointed to a series of black-and-white pictures of a refueling pod on the wing of an airborne F-84. He’d snapped the photos from the cockpit, he said.

He was in Korea for 12 months on active duty, and on call seven days a week. Despite the danger of combat missions, he always took comfort in the camaraderie among the fighter pilots.

“We were all good buddies,” Mason said.

“The worst part of combat tour was separation from family,” he said. His daughter Cindy, the first of his four children, was born while he was serving in Korea.

Mason, who graduated from Lee High School in 1941, once took a few business courses at the University of Florida to prepare to follow his father in the real estate business.

But his heart was never in it, he said.

He recalled sitting in an accounting class one day and thinking to himself, “What the hell am I doing here?”

After returning from Korea, Mason was offered a full-time job as a flight training instructor for the 159th Fighter Squadron. It was a dream come true.

The 159th squadron (by then a unit of the 125th Fighter Wing) moved to Jacksonville International Airport in 1968, Mason was part of another first:

He was the very first pilot, military or commercial, to land a plane at JIA.

Mason earned over 10,000 flying hours in single-engine jets, said close friend Sam Carter, who came to Jacksonville in 1973 after 10 years in the Air Force and joined the 159th squadron. He became its deputy commander for maintenance in 1983 when Mason retired.

“That’s remarkable for a military pilot,” Carter said. “I flew for 32 years and have about 6,000 flying hours.”

Mason said his best memories are tied simply to “being up in the air, whether I was by myself, nobody looking at you, or in a squadron.”

“They were all real good airplanes,” he said. “I liked them all.”

