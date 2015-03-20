Florida man faces new felony charge for soliciting money while impersonating soldier

Kyle Barwan, 25, faces a new felony charge of soliciting funds while misrepresenting military service, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

LAKELAND, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — A Lakeland man was being held without bond on Thursday on his second arrest for soliciting money while falsely representing himself as an Army soldier.

Barwan is also being charged with violating probation on the same felony charge, plus two other felonies of fraud and tampering with a witness. Those stemmed from Barwan's Jan. 25 arrest in Hillsborough County on a Polk Sheriff's Office warrant, and additional charges filed Feb. 20 while Barwan was being held in the Polk County Jail.

The new charge stems from an April 28 complaint the Polk Sheriff's Office received from a citizen who reported Barwan was in Munn Park two days earlier, stating he was Green Beret and seeking money to help the homeless. She told investigators she found online articles about Barwan's previous arrest.

Investigators also contacted Barwan's probation officer, who told them she had received two other similar complaints. She had written statements on both, including one in a Lakeland Police Department report.

Barwan is being held in the Polk County Jail with no bond.

