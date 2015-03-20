Florida legislative effort would help military-connected children when they enroll at a new school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — State Rep. Patt Maney, R-Shalimar, wants to make sure that the state's public schools are responding to the needs of children in military-connected families, whose frequent moves can create challenges for integrating into new school systems every few years.

Maney is one of two sponsors of House Bill 429, which would require the Florida Department of Education to establish the Purple Star School program in the state. The program is advocated nationally by the Texas-based nonprofit Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC).

Briefly, the Purple Star School program is "designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce, and life-ready," according to the MCEC website.

The program defines military-connected children as children of active-duty, Reserve or National Guard personnel.

States can set up the program by either passing statewide legislation or enacting it through the state education department. The Purple Star School program currently is in effect or in development in 11 states, and the MCEC urges states coming into the program to look to those other states for guidance in setting up their own program.

Broadly, according to the MCEC, a Purple Star School program should, at the local school level, including designating a specific person as a point of contact for incoming military students and families.

Beyond that, the MCEC says, the program should include creation of a school district website page detailing local resources available to military families, provide training for school personnel to create understanding of and empathy for military-connected students, establish a student-led transition program to integrate military-connected students into their new schools, and to host events recognizing military-connected students and their families.

The Florida legislative effort sponsored by Maney, a retired Army Reserve brigadier general and wounded warrior who served as an Okaloosa County judge before his successful run for the Legislature, is a bipartisan initiative.

Joining Maney in sponsoring House Bill 429 is Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, a veteran Navy officer now serving in the Navy Reserve. Currently signed on as cosponsors of the bill are Allison Tant, a Tallahassee Democrat, and Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican.

The one-page bill would create a new Florida statute requiring the state Department of Education to establish the Purple Star School program, to set criteria for schools' participation in the program, adopt procedures for designation as a Purple Star School, and to report annually to the Legislature on the program's status in Florida.

Among the school systems already expressing support for the legislation is the Okaloosa County School District, which is part of the area represented by Maney.

The district, which includes the main part of the sprawling Eglin Air Force Base and the surrounding communities in which many military families reside, has in fact already been recognized for its commitment to those families. Last year, the school district, along with the base and its school liaison officer, were awarded one of the MCEC's Lt. Gen. (ret.) H.G. "Pete" Taylor Partnership of Excellence Awards, presented annually since 2004.

The annual awards recognize and encourage "the outstanding partnerships formed between military installations and school districts that serve military- and veteran-connected children." Winners are selected from schools and U.S. military installations around the world.

In Monday comments on Maney's effort to establish the Purple Star program in Florida, Okaloosa County Schools Superintendent Marcus Chambers said, " I believe that Okaloosa County Schools are among the most military-friendly in the nation. I salute Representative Maney for sponsoring HB 429, which would pave the way for schools to earn the Purple Star School designation. As a school district, we are excited to showcase what we already do in partnership with our military community and will work to be even better. We look forward to actively pursuing this designation for our schools."

Cindy Gates, a 31-year veteran of the school district who has previously served as principal of Choctawhatchee High School and is now the district's military liaison, said Monday that district officials have already begun gathering information on what each of the district's schools do in terms of supporting military-connected children and their families.

That effort, she explained, is part of an initiative by Chambers to ensure that all district schools can qualify for Purple Star designation. Gates sits on a task force created for that initiative.

"We're excited about it," Gates said of the legislative effort to bring the Purple Star program to Florida. Locally, she said, the process of gearing up for Purple Star recognition can serve as a checklist for the school district to determine how well it is meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.

"We're already doing a lot of family support," Gates added. "We have always worked really hard to stay in front of the challenges facing military families."

But, she added, the process of reviewing the district in terms of Purple Star standards "is a tool for us" to assess what the district is doing for its military-connected students and their families. The effort to bring the district in line with Purple Star standards will be expanding to involve community and business leaders, Gates said.

House Bill 429 currently is in the Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee. A first reading of the bill was held on March 2.

