Florida high school memorial preserves legacy of lost Army Ranger

The first time Sgt. 1st Class Nakischa Adams saw her older brother in uniform, both were well over 7,000 miles from the Daytona Beach neighborhoods they'd called home.

"Neither one of us knew we were in the same area in Afghanistan," said Adams, explaining how the siblings bumped into each other during her second deployment with the Army and one of her brother's covert missions as an Army Ranger.

In that fateful moment in 2002, Adams recalls how proud her brother, Staff Sgt. Anthony Davis, was to stand before her in uniform and guide her around his compound, showing her some of the perks he enjoyed as a Ranger, like steak and lobster dinners.

"It was a relief in a sense, too," Adams said of their unexpected reunion. Their family constantly worried about Davis, who often couldn't be very vocal about the location or specifics of his military assignments.

The last time Adams saw her brother in uniform - in January 2009 - Davis' dusty green camouflage had been pierced by a single bullet that ultimately took the 29-year-old's life in northern Iraq.

"My brother was able to do what most Americans won't raise their hand to do and let alone give the ultimate sacrifice for it," said Adams, who met her brother's body at Dover Air Force Base where she served as his military escort and helped process his remains.

Davis was cremated after his funeral, his ashes divided among family members, but his memory and legacy as a heroic defender are now firmly solidified in a granite marker at his alma mater, Seabreeze High School.

The school, where Adams said her brother made many of his best friends and memories, dedicated the 300-pound memorial stone and commemorated the 1999 graduate during a ceremony earlier this month.

The stone rests as a centerpiece in a memorial space within Seabreeze High's entryway, surrounded by legacy brick pavers with names of other prominent members of the school community, known to students, teachers and administrators as "the Seabreeze family."

"I think it's important to recognize people that pay the ultimate sacrifice," said Principal Joe Rawlings.

Getting the stone in place was an act of brotherly love for Davis from a stranger and fellow ranger.

"Wherein it's always a solemn thing to mourn the death of a solider, it was gratifying to me to be able to set this up and get this stone made," said Robert McKeen, a retired infantry colonel and ranger whose military career spanned 27 years.

McKeen, 77, now living in New Smyrna Beach, never met Davis but feels a natural bond through their lives as servicemen and through a sense of camaraderie that transcends generations. He set out to cement Davis' military mark after reading a news article on the fallen staff sergeant, mobilizing to host a reception for rangers, family and friends who traveled to Davis' funeral and raising additional funds for the commemorative token.

A year's worth of health challenges delayed McKeen from anchoring the stone in the ground, but once he regained enough of his strength he returned to his mission of ensuring Davis would not be forgotten in the school that had raised him.

That mission reflected the Army Ranger Creed, part of which states, "I will never leave a fallen comrade to fall into the hands of the enemy."

"Nobody's going to move that stone," McKeen said.

A LEADER FROM THE START

Davis, who was born in Germany but spent most of his childhood years in Daytona Beach, found himself in uniform at an early age when in middle school he joined Post 415 of the Daytona Beach Fire Explorers program, which mentored students in fire service and public safety.

At 13, he was elected to sergeant of arms, a youth position within the program that put him at the head of maintaining discipline among students.

"It was very, very apparent from the minute I met him that he wanted to do something in his community that made a difference," said Lori Becker, a retired lieutenant in the Daytona Beach Fire Department and the former adviser of the defunct program.

"He was a helper," Becker said. "He wanted to be involved. He wanted to be a leader. He was a leader in the post and he helped mentor all of the other Fire Explorers to be the best that they could be."

Those early years of leadership formed a stepping stone for Davis, Becker said, adding, "I think his first uniform and his first badge meant the world to him."

While a kid, Davis entertained the usual childhood dreams of going professional with football or basketball - he was a standout football player for the Sandcrabs - but a hunger to become a warrior compelled him to enlist in the Marines.

"I about had a heart attack," said his father figure, Forrest Buckwald, co-owner of Buck's Gun Rack in Daytona Beach.

Once past the initial shock, Buckwald helped sway Davis to switch his enlistment to the Army, where he believed career opportunities would be more boundless and where he said Davis came to find his niche.

The last decade of Davis' life unfolded with 11 deployments, which dropped him into some of the most dangerous corners of the world, including Tikrit, Iraq, where he was killed under enemy fire.

The decorated veteran's family members are still battling to soldier on without him, Adams said. His death was particularly devastating for their mother, Ellen Davis, who still lives in Daytona Beach.

For Adams, now stationed in Honolulu, the process to move forward is regularly stymied by her military role in mortuary affairs, in which she processes the remains of soldiers.

"So every time I'm working with a family or a set of remains, it's always a constant reminder," she said.

As painful as the reminders are, Adams and Buckwald are more pained at the thought of their hero being forgotten by the masses he devoted his life to protecting.

The memorial at Seabreeze High will at very least keep the memory of Davis intact amongst Seabreeze family members.

"One kid there may look at that and think, 'Maybe I can make a difference,'" Buckwald said.

