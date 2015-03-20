Florida emergency crews en route to Houston to help Harvey flood victims

ORLANDO, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — As southeast Texas gets pelted with rain that has caused historic flooding, emergency crews and volunteers from Central Florida have been sent to Houston to help the victims.

More than 20 members of the Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team were set to arrive Monday night, said Orlando Fire Department Lt. Craig Hulette.

“Everybody on our team trains very hard day in and day out to prepare for a disaster like this,” he said.

The team is made up of members from Orlando and Orange and Seminole county fire rescues. It has responded to disasters, such as hurricanes Ivan in 2004 in Florida’s Panhandle and Katrina in 2005 in New Orleans, Hulette said.

It bought four boats designed to operate in shallow water, he said. Two are inflatable.

“When you look at a person and see the fear in their eyes when you approach them and then see the relief in their eyes after a rescue, that’s a pretty special feeling,” Hulette said.

Florida Urban Search and Rescue teams from departments in South Florida and the Tampa area also are assisting in Texas, said Orange County Fire Chief Otto Drozd, president of the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association.

In addition to 22 team members from Central Florida, 63 were sent from South Florida and 25 from Hillsborough County and St. Petersburg.

Hurricane Harvey, which became a tropical storm after making landfall late Friday, brought catastrophic floods to the country’s fourth most populous city over the weekend, with more rain in the forecast over the next couple of days. The slow-moving storm could dump as much as 50 inches of rain on the region.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida is deploying about 20 people and three emergency response vehicles. Most of the Central Florida volunteers will go to Louisiana, which also is experiencing significant rain, while a few are going to Texas, said Janice Moran, American Red Cross of Central Florida’s regional communications program manager. Volunteers will hand out food, water and other emergency supplies, she said.

“The magnitude of the devastation of this storm has had such a vast impact on areas of Texas and Louisiana,” Moran said. “We’re ready to be there as long as needed.”

Gov. Rick Scott sent 25 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, 17 high-water vehicles and other vessels on Saturday. On Monday, he sent an additional 37 wildlife officers and 21 boats.

The 920th Rescue Wing deployed 40 airmen and helicopters from Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County.

Duke Energy sent about 100 people to help; the Orlando Utilities Commission is on standby, officials said.

OneBlood said there is an urgent need for donations.

