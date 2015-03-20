Florida airport shooting suspect pleads not guilty
By CURT ANDERSON | Associated Press | Published: January 30, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The suspect in the Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded has pleaded not guilty.
During an arraignment Monday, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told the judge he understood each of the charges in the 22-count federal indictment. He's accused in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
He's charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.
The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage. Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.
