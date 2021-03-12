Flapping flag causing a stir with condominium association in ND

A video screen grab shows an American flag flapping in the wind at the Plum Tree Square apartment complex in Fargo, N.D.

FARGO, N.D. — A rippling American flag is causing a stir in Fargo where a condominium owner is at odds with his condo association.

Andrew Almer says he's proudly flown his flag from his condo balcony for the last two years.

"It's a symbol of our nation. It should be flown whenever it can be," he said. "I have a lot of friends and family that serve in the military."

About two months ago, Almer says he started getting letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Tree Square condo association. Almer says he was told he needed to take his flag down because it's too noisy flapping in the wind, KVLY-TV reported.

"You've got to be kidding me," Almer said. "With everything that's going on in the world these days and this is what you're going to complain about?"

The Federal Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 is an Act of Congress that prohibits condominium associations and real estate management organizations from restricting homeowners from displaying the U.S. flag on their property.

"It's not anything offensive," Almer said. "It's not rude, it's not nasty, it's the American flag."

However, there are exceptions. Associations can restrict owners from flying the flag if it's in the best interest of the association.

Almer says the flag will fly, despite what could be a hefty penalty.

"It's not coming down anytime soon," he said. "It's not making that much noise that it's a liability to the association."

