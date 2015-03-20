Flag-waving volunteers support troops, first responders

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Tribune News Service) -- Ray Jellison was 12 when his father returned home from the Vietnam War on a Navy ship and said he watched as protesters spit and threw trash at the servicemen.

"I asked my Dad, 'What's going on?' and he said, 'They hate me,'" Jellison remembers. "I said, 'Dad, they don't know you.'"

When Jellison's father died two years ago, he said, his family found a box of his Navy certificates and awards.

"We never knew how important he was to the Navy," he said, fighting back tears.

So when he received a small inheritance from his father's estate, Jellison decided to use it to honor service people and first responders.

He bought a used Penske rental truck and formed the nonprofit group Fence Force Flagline to rally his own army of patriotic volunteers who hold flags at funerals, ceremonies and to greet troops. He bought iron-on logos to put on day glow T-shirts for the flag bearers, built a website and made brochures to advertise their volunteer flag-waving.

Jellison had the truck wrapped with patriotic messages and he's building a garage in his Portsmouth back yard so he can respond to flag-bearing calls faster when there's snow on the ground. Inside the truck he stores 72 American flags he bought and mounted on poles he made from PVC pipe. The poles are made in 2-foot, 7-foot and 10-foot lengths to fit bearers and occasions.

Jellison handmade custom wood shelves for storing flags for every branch of the service, all conflicts, and for police events. He bought a generator to power lights to illuminate the flags at night and made a custom pole that will hoist an oversized American flag 24 feet into the air.

Jellison said he was planning a picnic a couple of years ago when he invited his friend Frank Kervin Sr. to attend and Kervin said he couldn't go because he was greeting troops at Portsmouth International Airport with the Pease Greeters.

"I canceled the picnic and went over with Frank to greet the troops," he said.

They improvised a flagpole on the back of a pickup truck "and that's how it all started," Jellison said.

Kervin is now a volunteer flag bearer for the Fence Force Flagline, meaning he's one of 75 people on Jellison's email list who are notified about requests for flags. On Monday they were at a 9/11 ceremony in front of Portsmouth City Hall. On Sunday, they'll hold American flags at the Run For the Fallen in Rye.

"We'll go anywhere, anytime. We go out in blizzards," said Kervin of Kensington. "To honor the military and the Department of Defense and civilian contractors who keep us safe overseas. We support our troops and thank them and show our love, honor and respect. We also honor our first responders."

Cornelius "Corky" Demorest and his wife Jean met over a pinochle game when they were both in the Air Force and have been married for 62 years. The Portsmouth couple will get up at any hour and go out in any weather to hold flags to honor service people, veterans and first responders.

"I try not to miss a deployment overseas because I don't want them to leave without a flag and a wave goodbye," Jean Demorest said.

Jellison said when he puts out the call to the 75 people on his list, he can count on at least 15 people to show up and hold flags. They've lined the Kittery, Maine, route for the Wreaths Across America, held flags at the Stephen Arkell 5K Community Run and never miss the annual Chief Maloney Unity Run.

When they're at one event, it's not uncommon to be asked to bring flags to another, Jellison said. If they meet a veteran who needs help moving, he'll loan the truck and put out a call for volunteers.

Jellison's wife Linda said when she was on her first date with her now-husband, he described his volunteer flag-waving efforts, in addition to working a full-time job. She knew then, she said, "he's about something, not just himself."

When they married last June, the Flightline truck was there and 90 percent of the wedding guests were from the Fence Force, they said.

Jellison said the Flagline only works because of the dozens of volunteers.

"I had an idea and they help me bring it to life," he said.

