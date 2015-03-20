Fla. police looking for men who assaulted 90-year-old Air Force vet

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Florida's Winter Haven Police Department is looking for the public's help finding two men involved in the assault of a 90-year-old military veteran, despite one man's efforts to stop them.

"He had his hands crossed, leaned up against the truck," Hiram Davis, 49, who tried to intervene, said about the veteran at a news conference Friday. "He wasn't doing nothing. That could be someone's father or grandfather."

The elderly Air Force veteran was attacked and significantly injured in an altercation after a minor car accident in the Publix parking lot before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The veteran, according to police, was backing his vehicle out of a parking spot when it was struck by a black, four-door vehicle, possibly a Kia, that was driving the wrong way down one lane of the lot.

After the victim left the vehicle, both of the black vehicle's occupants – two men, probably in their 20s -- left their vehicle and began yelling obscenities and creating a scene, police said. According to police, the altercation lasted about six minutes with many bystanders watching. Davis estimated there were between 20 and 30 people present.

"There were a lot of folks standing around not doing anything," Davis said. "I walked out there and said, 'Don't argue with him like that' and I told them, 'Don't mess with him.' "

Eventually one of the men struck the veteran, causing him to fall to the pavement where he hit his head and lost consciousness, police said.

"He got ambushed and hit in the back of the head," Chief Charlie Bird said. "That's the true definition of a coward. There's no property worth injuring or killing someone over."

After striking the veteran, both of the men returned to their vehicle and took off despite witnesses trying to prevent the vehicle from leaving. Davis, according to police, was dragged for a short distance as the black vehicle sped away. He was not badly injured.

"They messed up my knees a little bit," Davis said.

Police spokeswoman Jamie Brown said the two men made threats toward witnesses as well. Because of fear of retaliation, the Police Department has asked that the name of the veteran not be released. Davis said he wasn't worried about either of the men having a weapon; he just wanted to do the right thing.

"My dad is passed, but someone might have to do that for my mom one day," Davis said. "If I had to do it over, I'd do it all over again."

The veteran was taken to Winter Haven Hospital with a significant cut to the head, large facial scrapes as well as scrapes and bruises to his hands and arms, police said. His status has improved, police said, and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The damage to his vehicle was minor.

"He was hit, but the major injuries were from him hitting the concrete," Bird said. "The guy driving and the other who was there, they have no regard for human life, I think, and they should go to jail."

Because of the length of the altercation and large number of witnesses, police think someone may have video of the incident and are asking to view it, even if the assault cannot be seen on the video. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Rod Esteve at 863-401-2256.

Bird said he was proud of the way Davis stood up to the two men.

"I appreciate his actions," Bird said. "If people stand up to these thugs, we as a society will let them know it won't be tolerated."

