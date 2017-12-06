First lady Melania Trump in Texas to visit Harvey responders

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence visit Texas for a meet-and-greet with first responders who are part of hurricane relief. (Dec. 6, 2017) Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First Lady Melania Trump has returned to Texas to visit first responders and view recovery efforts since Hurricane Harvey hit more than three months ago.

Trump and Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, flew to Corpus Christi on Wednesday. Both posed for photos with emergency staff and military personnel who responded after Harvey barreled ashore in South Texas on Aug. 25.

Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott and Land Commissioner George P. Bush took part in the visit that included a stop in nearby Rockport, where Harvey decimated hundreds of homes and businesses. The group also visited an elementary school in Aransas (uh-RAN'-suhs) Pass.

President Trump and the first lady traveled to the Houston area just days after Harvey made landfall to also comfort victims and thank emergency personnel.