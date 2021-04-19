Firearm discharges in Camp Lejeune barracks, sending a Marine to the hospital

WASHINGTON — A Marine was injured last week when a weapon discharged in a barracks building at Camp Lejeune, N.C., according to the Marine Corps.

A Marine with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment discharged a firearm Thursday evening, and one Marine was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries, 1st Lt. Dan Linfante, a spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division, said in a statement Monday.

The injured Marine has been released from the hospital and has been deemed “completely stable” by medical officials, Linfante said. The statement does not clarify whether the Marine’s injury was a gunshot wound.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident to determine what led to the firearm being discharged, according to Linfante.

It is unclear from the statement whether the Marine who was injured was the same person who fired the gun. Linfante referred questions to clarify the number of people involved to NCIS due to their ongoing investigation.

The 2nd Marine Division statement also does not say what type of gun was fired or whether the firearm was personally owned or a service weapon.

NCIS did not respond to questions Monday afternoon about the incident.

