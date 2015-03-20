FireAntz honor troops Friday for Military Appreciation Night

The Fayetteville FireAntz are expecting their biggest crowd of the year when the organization hosts its Military Appreciation Night on Friday.

The game between the FireAntz and the Huntsville Havoc starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Crown Coliseum.

Kevin McNaught, the FireAntz general manager, said pre-game festivities will feature guests from Fort Bragg, including the commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Paul Hurley.

Hurley will participate in a ceremonial puck drop and will honor troops in the audience who have recently returned from deployments.

A spokeswoman for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Neysa Williams, said about 35 soldiers from the unit recently returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. They are expected to be joined at the game by other recently returned troops.

Williams said the 1st TSC is helping to distribute 600 tickets to Fort Bragg troops and their families. Other organizations, including Corvias Military Housing and the Fayetteville Recruiting Company, also are distributing tickets.

"A lot of people here have never gone to a hockey game before, so it's going to be a first time experience for many," said Williams.

The FireAntz also will have several military displays and will wear special military appreciation jerseys that will be auctioned after the game.

The jerseys feature Iron Mike, a statue that has become synonymous with Fort Bragg and its troops, and "Fort Bragg" in red, white and blue type.

For more information on the game or the team, go to antzhockey.pointstreaksites.com.

