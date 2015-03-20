Finding the uncle who went missing after the Vietnam War ... and the woman who changed his life

Ana Ramirez, left, of Florida hugs Raymond Tanner's daughter Lisa Beach at a "welcome home" reunion for Vietnam War veteran Raymond Tanner at the Army-Navy Garrison on Sunday in Akron, Ohio.

AKRON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Ten years after returning home to Akron from the Vietnam War, Raymond Tanner packed a bag, said goodbye to his kids while they slept and disappeared into the night.

Timothy Keener doesn’t know whether it was the alcohol, post-traumatic stress disorder, a rocky marriage or a combination of all three that caused his uncle Tanner to leave.

After decades of searching for his uncle only to find out last year that he died, Keener, an Akron resident, might never know the answer. But in his search, he also found a woman who could answer many other questions for him — a woman who not only returned Tanner home to Akron on Sunday, but who also filled in the blanks of the life of a Vietnam veteran whose soul Keener never thought returned from the war.

Keener can still remember the fishing trips he took with his uncle as a kid.

Although Tanner was introverted and quiet, a hint of mischief came out when he picked places to fish — many of which were illegal.

But Tanner also had his share of problems. Keener said he was a heavy drinker, and PTSD disrupted even something as peaceful as their fishing trips when the sound of a twig cracking sent Tanner jumping to the ground.

Problems plagued Tanner’s marriage, too, and he and his wife fought frequently.

“Basically, the man was a ticking time bomb ready to go off. I believe that’s the reason he really did split,” Keener said. “He really needed help, and there was really no one there to hear his calls for help.”

Tanner left Akron in the late 1970s. The family spent years looking for him, but their hope eventually dwindled. Keener said he doesn’t know whether Tanner was ever even reported as missing.

Tanner’s father and sister got a lead on his appearance just once after he disappeared. Keener said in the mid-1980s, a friend called to tell them that Tanner was living on a beach in Florida — homeless, emaciated and struggling with addiction.

“He couldn’t face the shame of coming back home. From that point on, he was never heard from again,” Keener said. “A lot of people assumed he never made it out of the 1980s.”

Double life

In 1995, Ana R. Ramirez moved to Tampa, Fla., across the street from a World War II veteran and a skinny, scruffy Vietnam War Army veteran: Raymond Tanner.

She first met Tanner that year when she knocked on his door to ask for a cigarette. He tossed her a whole pack and told her not to come back.

Soon after, Tanner’s roommate moved out and he was alone, Ramirez said.

“I knew that Ray would come home from work and just drink beer and not eat and stuff,” Ramirez said, so she started to cook and leave him plates of food on the porch.

Soon, Ramirez began finding soup and vegetables on her front porch. She knew they were from Tanner, who worked at a farmers market.

The two slowly became friends and even dated for a short period of time. That ended because of their 13-year age gap, but they still leaned on one another for support.

When Tanner lost his job at the farmers market because the owner sold it, Ramirez invited him to live with her. When Ramirez started going to school to be an electrician, Tanner walked her to the bus every day. She helped him seek out veteran benefits for the first time. He helped her look after her three sons.

“When we first met, he was a very shy, very rude, quiet old man,” said Mark Champagne, Ramirez’s middle son. “He ended up being ‘the guy on the couch’ for a year.”

Ramirez and Tanner also bonded over a similar demon. Ramirez said they were both casual drug users.

But once Tanner lost his job at the farmers market, Ramirez said the two started to go fishing every day. Out in the fresh air, surrounded by water and only the temporary task of catching a fish, Tanner started to open up to Ramirez about his past. He told her how he left a rocky marriage, and how much he missed his children, and how much he wanted to find them.

Soon, fishing turned from therapy to healing.

“I used to take Ray to two churches because they were next to a big fishing pond. I told him, ‘If you go to church with me, we’ll take a picnic basket and we’ll fish all day,’?” Ramirez said. “When we started going fishing every day, that’s when we started not doing drugs, because we had fishing. Fishing and the Lord.”

The search

With the rise of the internet at the beginning of the millennium, Keener’s search only intensified.

He searched his uncle’s name on Google regularly. All searches came up short until last year, when he found a police report from 2005 involving someone with the same name and age.

The crime? Fishing in an illegal place.

“I said, ‘By God, that’s got to be my uncle,’?” Keener said.

With the help of an investigator, Keener was able to track down all that was left of his uncle: a death certificate from 2013 that says he was exposed to Agent Orange, an herbicide the U.S. sprayed during the war that causes major health complications.

Next, after 10 months of searching, Keener and his sister tracked down Ramirez, who was listed on the certificate.

Ramirez filled them in on the 20 years of Tanner’s life that she spent with him — how the two beat addiction together, how he became a part of her family and how he lived with her up until the day he died at age 67 from lung cancer.

Most of all, she was able to fill them in on the way Tanner changed from a man who wanted nothing to do with people to a man who her own grandchildren called “grandpa.”

“I loved his soul. Who he was was hidden away from the war,” Ramirez said. “The war and the drugs hid what kind of a beautiful person he was. Once I broke through that wall, the real Ray came out.”

Going home

Soldiers missing in action is an unfortunate common tale. Veterans missing after action, however, is also prevalent, but rarely heard about.

Missing veterans are the 40,000 homeless vets across the country at any given moment, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They are the hundreds listed on missingveterans.com, a website to help locate the vets who returned home and disappeared after. They are the others who aren’t even on the radar.

Tanner’s story is familiar to Jim Smith, president of an Akron chapter of Rolling Thunder, an advocacy group that seeks to bring accountability for soldiers who are prisoners of war or missing in action. Smith’s friend disappeared when he returned from Vietnam, too, and even Smith left his Ohio home for 14 years before returning.

“It’s almost like I felt like I didn’t fit in anymore,” Smith said. “I think that’s why a lot of people do it — so they can just walk away from that life and start a new one.”

But a homecoming party filled with fellow veterans and family members, like the one Keener threw for Tanner at the Army-Navy Garrison on Massillon Road on Sunday night, is a rarer occasion.

Ramirez flew from Florida over the weekend to return Tanner’s remains, his war memorabilia and the few photos she had of him to his family.

At the garrison, dozens gathered to honor the soldier who made it home after 40 years. Tanner’s wife and oldest son have since died, but his 43-year-old daughter, Tina Beach, was there. She was 5 when he left, but she said she’s since forgiven her father.

“That’s the sad part in me … He really wanted to come back to his children, but we had no luck [finding them],” Ramirez said. “I promised him that I would find you guys.”

“You managed to do something no one else could do,” Keener told her. “You brought him home from the jungle in his mind.”

