Finally, it's Clinton or Trump: Long race ends, voters pick

In this photo combination, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y., and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves after voting in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

WASHINGTON — America's ugly and unpredictable presidential election entered its final hours Tuesday, with voters flocking to polls to choose between Democrat Hillary Clinton, hoping to become the first woman to serve as commander in chief, and Republican Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman who tapped into a searing strain of economic populism.

Clinton appeared to have multiple paths to triumph, while Trump needed to prevail in most of the battleground states to secure an upset. Control of the Senate was also at stake, with Democrats needing to net four seats if Clinton wins the White House.

The 45th president will inherit an anxious nation, deeply divided by economic and educational opportunities, race and culture. The economy has rebounded from the depths of recession, though many Americans have yet to benefit. New terror threats from home and abroad have raised security fears.

Clinton asked voters to keep the White House in Democratic hands for a third straight term. She cast herself as heir to President Barack Obama's legacy and pledged to make good on his unfinished agenda, including passing immigration legislation, tightening restrictions on guns and tweaking his signature health care law.

"I know how much responsibility goes with this," Clinton said after voting Tuesday at her local polling station in Chappaqua, New York, with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, at her side. "So many people are counting on the outcome of this election, what it means for our country, and I will do the very best I can if I'm fortunate enough to win today."

Trump, the New York real estate developer who lives in a gold-plated Manhattan penthouse, forged a striking connection with white, working-class Americans who feel left behind in the changing economy and diversifying country. He cast immigration, both from Latin America and the Middle East, as the root of many problems plaguing the nation.

"I see so many hopes and so many dreams out there that didn't happen, that could have happened, with leadership, with proper leadership," he said by telephone on Fox News before casting his own ballot in Manhattan. "And people are hurt so badly."

Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit in Nevada Tuesday alleging polling place "anomalies" during early voting in the Las Vegas area. The suit asks that records from four polling places that stayed open past closing time Friday be impounded and preserved. Long lines at a Mexican market and several shopping centers prompted the extended hours.

Clinton's campaign dismissed the case as "a frivolous lawsuit."

Trump set both parties on edge when he refused to say in the third and final debate whether he would accept the election's results, citing with no evidence the possibility of a rigged outcome. His statement threatened to undermine a fundamental pillar of American democracy and raised the prospect that his fervent supporters would not view Clinton as a legitimate president if she won.

Asked in a separate Fox interview Tuesday if he would accept the election results, Trump continued to demur, saying "We're going to see how things play out."

Most problems at polling places appeared to be routine - the kinds of snags that come every four years, including long lines, machines not working properly and issues with ballots or voter rolls.

Even before Tuesday, almost 45 million people had cast ballots for president. Many expressed relief the end was in sight after an election season in which personal attacks often drowned out the issues.

"I'm tired of the mudslinging," said Laura Schmitt, a 54-year-old Republican from Woodbury, Minnesota, who was voting for Trump. Emetric Whittington, a 51-year-old Democratic mother of three on Chicago's violence-plagued South Side, agreed: "I can't wait for this night to be over."

Clinton has denounced Trump for calling Mexican immigrants "rapists" and promoting a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., and for his long line of remarks about women that culminated in an audio in which he bragged about grabbing their genitals. Trump called his opponent "Crooked Hillary" for her use of a private email server as secretary of state and her complicated ties to the family's Clinton Foundation.

"I can't vote for somebody who's so morally reprehensible," said Lisa Moore, a 48-year-old Republican from Glen Rock, New Jersey, who picked Clinton. Democrat Charles Ikner of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, opted for Trump, saying it was time for "fresh blood" in the White House.

In the final days, Clinton was buoyed by FBI Director James Comey's weekend declaration that he wouldn't recommend criminal charges against her following a new email review. Comey announced the inquiry late last month, sapping Clinton's surging momentum and threatening Democrats in down-ballot races.

Associated Press writers Bradley Klapper, Vivian Salama, Hope Yen, Jill Colvin and Lisa Lerer contributed to this report.

