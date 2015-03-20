FEMA would help with border surge in Texas under new Biden proposal

A U.S. Border Patrol officer speaks to migrants in El Paso, Texas, after they crossed the U.S. and Mexico border wall from Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 11, 2021.

The Biden administration wants to use the Federal Emergency Management Agency in South Texas to help cope with the growing numbers of unaccompanied children and teens crossing from Mexico without their parents, according to two people familiar with the proposal.

Department of Homeland Security officials sent a request to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, this week and are awaiting the state's consent to proceed with FEMA assistance, the costs of which would be covered by the federal government, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the proposal.

The FEMA plan is an indication the Biden administration views the influx as a significant emergency. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters Monday the situation did not amount to a crisis but rather a "stressful challenge" that he blamed on Trump administration policies aimed at deterring migrants and asylum seekers that had undercut U.S. capacity.

In recent weeks more than 300 unaccompanied minors per day have been taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after crossing from Mexico, according to the latest DHS figures, a more than fourfold increase since last fall. DHS officials expect the volume of teens and children in custody to reach record levels this spring if the trend continues, internal emails show.

The FEMA proposal requires sign-off from Abbott, who accused the Biden administration in a tweet Tuesday of "recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities."

"The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID," wrote Abbott, who lifted mask restrictions this week in his state, which has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates.

After taking office, Biden ordered his administration to stop using a Trump-era public health order to rapidly return minors to Mexico, a practice advocates denounced for placing teens and children in unsafe conditions. Most of the youths crossing the border are from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, the latest CBP figures show.

By law CBP is supposed to transfer the minors within 72 hours to the U.S. refugee office at the Department of Health and Human Services. But a lack of shelter capacity has left hundreds of teens and children stuck in austere Border Patrol stations for longer periods.

HHS has more than 13,000 beds in its shelter network, but its capacity has been reduced by about 40% to comply with distancing guidelines. The agency opened a tent facility in south Texas last month for use as a temporary shelter, and the Biden administration is racing to add more sites to keep pace with demand.

DHS officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Abbott did not immediately respond.

During the first large influx of unaccompanied minors in 2014, the Obama administration assigned FEMA to lead a multiagency task force that set up temporary shelters at Lackland Air Force based in San Antonio.

FEMA officials have been working in Texas in recent weeks to administer vaccines and respond to the emergencies caused by widespread power failures during last month's severe cold snap. The FEMA assistance in south Texas could involve emergency personnel as well as funding, according to one person with knowledge of the proposal.

City and county officials in south Texas have been asking state and federal authorities for assistance with the latest migration wave, as their communities are among the nation's hardest-hit by the pandemic. The state sent thousands of coronavirus test kits to the Rio Grande Valley, and local officials have been testing migrant families released from CBP custody.