FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma
By EMILY SCHMALL AND FRANK BAJAK | Associated Press | Published: September 10, 2017
HOUSTON — In a 2017 hurricane season that has already seen two monster storms, manufactured homes are turning out to be just a small fraction of the federal government's plan to deal with displaced people, with a mere 1,700 trailers available.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a contract out for 4,500 more, but has made it clear they will only be used as a last resort.
That's in contrast to 2005, when 144,000 FEMA trailers were used after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, resulting in lawsuits accusing some units of being riddled with high levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde.
FEMA's new model for monster storms puts the emphasis on paying for hotels and apartments, along with money for people to make quick fixes that would allow them to move back into their own homes.
