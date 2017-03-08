Feds: Customs and Border Protection officer gets 3 years in check theft scheme
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 8, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing checks and money orders from a government mail facility.
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say Wednesday that 54-year-old Carlos Canjura will also pay back more than $20,000. He was convicted in November of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and other charges.
Prosecutors say Canjura worked at the international mail facility in Torrance, where he would inspect mail and other packages arriving from other countries.
Federal authorities say Camjura stole more than 108 checks and money orders from international mail over a year. They estimate the theft totaled nearly $250,000.
A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection and Canjura's attorney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening.
