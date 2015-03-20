Federal vouchers will help house 35 homeless Hawaii vets

Some $330,960 in federal funds will be used to house 35 homeless veterans next year in studio apartments inside a new veterans housing project being built in Kalaeloa.

The money is part of $18.5 million that the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs said Monday will help 39 local public housing agencies across the country provide permanent homes to about 2,100 homeless veterans.

Locally, 35 homeless veterans will use the federal vouchers to be housed at the Hale Uhiwai Nalu development in Kapolei, said Kyna Vea, property manager for Cloudbreak Hawaii LLC, which currently operates 125 permanent housing units for veterans at Kalaeloa.

The veterans receiving the new federal housing vouchers will pay 30 percent of their income toward the market-rate rent, and their vouchers will cover the rest indefinitely, Vea said.

“It’s permanent housing,” she said.

There will be three floors of studio apartments and a roof deck that are expected to open in December 2017.

Closer to the opening of the new apartments, the Veterans Affairs Department will recommend veterans to occupy the new units, Vea said.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced the housing vouchers Monday. He serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee and the subcommittees on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

“One of the most basic obligations that we have to those who served our country is ensuring that each and every one of them has a roof over their head when they come home,” Schatz said in a statement. “As a state and as a nation, we have a moral, social, and financial obligation to fulfill that promise. These funds will help veterans who are struggling to find a home get access to the financial assistance and counseling services they need so that they can have a place to call their own.”

The HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program combines rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the VA.

