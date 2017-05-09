Federal court ruling prompts review into 2014 firing of Phoenix VA executive

WASHINGTON — Federal firing procedures established following the 2014 Department of Veterans Affairs wait-time scandal are unconstitutional, said a ruling Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The ruling upholds a petition from Sharon Helman, former director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System. She was director of the hospital in 2014 when whistleblowers disclosed veterans seeking care in Phoenix were languishing on secret wait lists. The VA inspector general later confirmed some veterans died because of the delays.

Helman was terminated that year, and she was convicted last May of criminal misconduct in office and sentenced to two years’ probation.

Helman’s firing still stands; however, the court ordered a review into an administrative judge’s original decision to affirm her removal, creating the possibility she could be reinstated at the VA.

VA Secretary David Shulkin responded to the decision Tuesday by asking Congress for new constitutional authority to fire poor-performing VA employees.

“Today’s ruling underscores yet again the need for swift congressional action to afford the secretary effective and defensible authority to take timely and meaningful action against VA employees whose conduct or performance undermines veterans’ trust in VA care or services,” Shulkin said in a statement.

The firing process the federal court deemed unconstitutional Tuesday was created through the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act, a $15 billion measure that aimed to reform the department. A measure in that bill expedited how senior executives could be terminated.

The court determined the process violated the Appointments Clause because it gave administrative judges – who are federal employees – too much discretion in deciding the appeals of VA employees facing disciplinary action.

In the years since the process was created, some lawmakers have attempted to pass legislation that would create a firing process, with solid legal standing, that would still allow the VA secretary to fire bad workers. Bills passed the House in 2015 and 2016 but never gained traction in the Senate.

In March, legislation again passed through the House. It would shorten the time that VA employees would have to appeal any disciplinary action against them and require quicker determinations from the Merit Systems Protection Board, which hears the appeals. It would also allow the VA secretary to reduce the pension of a VA employee and recoup bonuses and relocation expenses in certain instances.

Like in previous years, the legislation has been slow to move in the Senate. However, following the court’s decision Tuesday, leaders of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee sent out a call for action.

“This ruling highlights the urgency and great need for reforms to give Secretary Shulkin the tools necessary to fire bad actors at the VA,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the committee.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., the ranking Democrat on the committee, said he would work with Republicans to reform the process.

“The VA needs the ability to fire poorly performing employees, and do so in a way that protects constitutional due process, and makes sure that court decisions stick,” Tester said in a statement.

Some Democrats in the House voiced concern during debate on the House bill in March that it tread on employees’ due process rights. They, too, warned against passing legislation that could again be legally challenged.

In his statement Tuesday, Shulkin said the House bill – titled the Veterans Accountability First Act of 2017 – was a “vital step” and asked the Senate to act swiftly.

It’s unsure when a final decision will be made in Helman’s case.

The Merit Systems Protection Board will perform the review of her termination. The board has been short of a quorum since March, though, and President Donald Trump would have to appoint a new board member before the MSPB could perform the review.

Last June, veterans organizations decried an announcement from then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch that the Justice Department would not argue against Helman’s position that the process was unconstitutional, essentially agreeing with her claim. Lynch said in a letter to Congress at the time, though, that the department would fight her reinstatement at the VA.

Under Helman, the Phoenix hospital proved to be the epicenter of a scandal involving delayed appointments and data manipulation that was found to have been systemic across the VA.

“This is a sad example of how convoluted and absurd the VA’s current personnel policies are,” Dan Caldwell, policy director for the conservative group Concerned Veterans of America, said in a statement Tuesday night.

“Sharon Helman personally oversaw one of the worst VA scandals in American history … The grounds for Helman’s termination should be unquestionable. We should no longer debate whether or not poorly performing or even criminal VA employees should remain on the VA’s payroll.”

