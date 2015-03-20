Federal authorities reach $4.5 million settlement with defense contractor accused of fraud

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they had reached a $4.5 million settlement with a defense contractor accused of overcharging the government for IT work at Joint Base Andrews.

Advanced C4 Solutions, which is based in Tampa, submitted invoices for work that authorities say it didn't carry out, and for some work it billed at higher rates than was allowed. An employee of the company and a Navy official have been convicted of fraud in connection with the scheme.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein said the case is an example of the Justice Department working to protect taxpayers.

"Federal authorities will vigorously investigate and prosecute defense contractors that cheat the government," Rosenstein said in a statement.

The case centers on a 2009 project to install high-speed computer networks at two buildings on Joint Base Andrews, the installation in Prince George's County that is home to Air Force One.

Andrew Bennett, an employee at Advanced C4 Solutions, and James Shank, the Navy official, admitted in plea agreements that they worked together to draft a contract provision in a way that made it easier for Bennett's company to beat out competing firms for work.

Bennett later told an employee of a subcontractor to submit false invoices in connection with that work, he said in the plea agreement. In 2011, Bennett went to work for the subcontractor, netting a $500,000 bonus.

Shank was hired by the owner of the subcontractor but continued to approve payments to it before leaving his government position.

The two men await sentencing.

John Wilkerson, the owner of the subcontractor, also faces criminal charges. He is scheduled to go on trial in Baltimore at the end of January.

Lawyers for Bennett, Shank and Wilkerson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Advanced C4 Solutions continues to work for the federal government, earning more than $22 million in the last fiscal year. Spokesman Ken Luce said the company was glad to have reached the settlement so its relationship with the government could continue.

"We appreciate the government's cooperation in resolving this matter and applaud the government's continuing efforts to make certain that the responsible individuals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said in a statement.

