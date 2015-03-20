FDA report finds significant problems at Baltimore plant that contaminated J&J vaccine

The FDA has instructed Emergent to pause new production while it works with the agency to correct the documented problems.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

(Tribune News Service) — An inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found significant sanitation and procedural problems at the East Baltimore plant that ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Released Wednesday, the new documents shed light into Emergent BioSolutions’ continued lack of federal authorization to distribute vaccine. Inspectors found cleaning and sterilization failures; lack of adherence to protocols; and potential cross-contamination in multiple areas.

The FDA has instructed Emergent to pause new production while it works with the agency to correct the documented problems. But the federal regulators did not offer a timeline as to when the corrections should be implemented.

On Wednesday, Emergent spokesperson Matt Hartwig said the company would work to get the facility up to par.

“While we are never satisfied to see shortcomings in our manufacturing facilities or process, they are correctable and we will take swift action to remedy them,” Hartwig said.

The company, based in Gaithersburg, has received hundreds of millions in federal dollars to boost production of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines, including at the East Baltimore factory near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. That plant has a history of violations dating back at least a year, including insufficient employee training, a lack of standardization of quality-control measures, and a non-adherence to test procedures and laboratory control mechanisms.

Johnson & Johnson has since assumed control over the plant. The company’s single-shot vaccine is currently undergoing a national pause in administration as federal regulators review reports of an extremely rare blood clotting reaction found in six women.

(c)2021 The Baltimore Sun

Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.