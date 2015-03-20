FBI releases video of 10 violent suspects from Capitol riot who remain unidentified

<element>

WASHINGTON — The FBI released videos Thursday of what officials called 10 of the most violent but still unidentified suspects from the Capitol riot Jan. 6 — a series of disturbing images of people in the pro-Trump mob attacking police officers with impunity.

In one of the videos, a man swings what appears to be a table leg into the head of an officer, while another video clip shows a man spraying the cloudy contents of a fire extinguisher onto a group of officers.

"These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people," said Steven D'Antuono, head of the FBI's Washington Field Office, who thanked the public for the more than 200,000 tips that have already poured in.

"We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or co-workers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects."

Roughly 140 police officers were assaulted in the course of the riot, and more than 40 people have already been charged with assaulting law enforcement personnel, who were punched, choked, dragged down stairs and beaten with their own riot gear as they tried to fend off the mob and defend the Capitol as lawmakers inside worked to certify November's election results.

More than 300 people have been charged in the riot, with charges expected for at least 100 more in what authorities have called one of the largest investigations in U.S. history.