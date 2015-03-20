FBI, NYPD assess possible al-Qaida threat on US election eve
By JAKE PEARSON | Associated Press | Published: November 4, 2016
NEW YORK — The FBI and New York Police Department say they are assessing the credibility of information they received of a possible al-Qaida terror attack against the U.S. on the eve of Election Day.
Officials say Friday that counterterrorism investigators are reviewing the information that mentioned New York, Texas and Virginia as potential targets.
It wasn't immediately clear how the intelligence came to investigators' attention. An NYPD spokesman says in a statement the information "lacks specificity."
In a statement, the FBI said it was working closely with law enforcement agencies and sharing intelligence reports.
Officials say they regularly assess all possible security threats ahead of major events.
CBS News first reported of the potential threat.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Soldier battling PTSD reported he wanted to hurt his commanders. They disciplined him.
Pentagon: American servicemember killed in Jordan attack
Free meals and deals for Veterans Day 2016
Hawaii soldier dies during Lightning Forge exercise
Overweight, tattooed, stoned? The Pentagon may still want you
Report: Hiring veterans is more of a priority for businesses, though problems remain