FBI joins CIA in hunt for leaker of sensitive data to WikiLeaks

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — The FBI has launched a criminal investigation into the security breach that resulted in the publication of detailed records concerning the CIA’s supersecretive computer hacking operations, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

Nearly 9,000 of those documents were posted Tuesday by WikiLeaks, providing a detailed look at the CIA’s efforts to capture conversations, encrypted communications and online browsing data by hacking into smartphones, computers and even televisions.

The U.S. official who confirmed the existence of the federal probe requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive investigation. CNN reported that the FBI and CIA “are coordinating reviews of the matter.”

Reuters reported Wednesday that the intelligence community has been aware since last year of a security breach that led to the publication of the records.

Current and former U.S. officials have said the publication of the tools could harm the ability of the United States to gather intelligence on other countries and terrorists.

Carol Cratty, an FBI spokeswoman, referred calls on the matter to the CIA. Heather Horniak, a CIA spokeswoman, declined to comment. The spy agency has refused to confirm the authenticity of the documents.

It is no surprise that the CIA uses malicious software to gather information about specific individuals. Even so, the leaked documents are a stunning look at the agency’s hacking capabilities.

©2017 Tribune Co.

Visit Tribune Co. at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

