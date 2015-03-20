FBI investigating its own Twitter doc dump

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — The FBI, already under fire after Director James B. Comey reopened the Hillary Clinton email investigation in the final days of the presidential race, is now investigating why one of its own Twitter accounts engaged in an apparently campaign-related document dump.

The agency’s Inspection Division is looking into the FBI Record Management Division’s Twitter feed after a complaint was filed over a flurry of tweets sent in the last week. @FBIRecordsVault linked to numerous documents related to probes of Hillary and Bill Clinton, Donald Trump’s father and other high-profile officials.

It is illegal for federal officials to release information in an effort to influence an election.

Washington-based communications consultant Jonathan Hutson, who filed a complaint over the document dump, could not be reached for comment.

The Twitter storm began Sunday, after the account had been dormant for more than a year. It posted links to decades-old FBI files on Fred C. Trump, related to a 1966 deposition on a tax matter and detailing some of his real estate holdings in 1988.

The same day, the account tweeted documents from the investigation of retired Army Gen. David H. Petraeus, who in 2015 pleaded guilty to mishandling classified materials — a prosecution some critics have cited in saying Hillary Clinton should have been charged. The Twitter feed also published documents related to the probe of Clinton’s use of a private email server.

On Tuesday, the account tweeted 129 pages of heavily redacted documents from the FBI probe of former President Bill Clinton’s 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich, who had fled the U.S. amid charges of tax evasion and other crimes. That investigation was closed in 2005.

In a statement yesterday, the FBI said, “Per the standard procedure for FOIA, these materials became available for release and were posted automatically and electronically to the FBI’s public reading room in accordance with the law and established procedures.”

