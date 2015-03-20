Family, strangers pay respects to soldier killed in Afghanistan

Lynn Dillon, a religion teacher, carries a poster made by fourth-grade students as she watches a military honor guard carry the coffin of U.S. Army Sgt. Josh Rodgers upon his arrival at the Central Illinois Regional Airport on Friday, May 5, 2017.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Army Sgt. Josh Rodgers will be laid to rest Saturday in Bloomington after his body was returned home Friday amid a ceremony of solemn dignity that drew both family and strangers.

A large flag hung between ladder trucks from the Bloomington and Normal fire departments symbolically tied together the two communities in recognition of the sacrifice made by Rodgers, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on April 27.

The family drove under the arch of honor created by the ladders and flag when they arrived at the old terminal area at Central Illinois Regional Airport. Then they drove under it again in a procession that included the hearse carrying the remains of the decorated Army Ranger.

Among the estimated 200 people who gathered to show their quiet respect were about 35 students from Calvary Christian Academy, older people wearing caps or jackets indicating their military service, parents with young children and members of the Patriot Guard. Many held U.S. flags.

The charter jet carrying Rodgers' remains landed around 9:45 a.m., taxiing under a water cannon salute provided by the Bloomington Fire Department, using the airport's rescue-firefighting vehicles.

An Army chaplain said a few words next to the jet as the soldiers carrying the casket bowed their heads.

An honor guard of military personnel wearing tan Army Ranger berets, plus police and firefighters, stood at attention as the flag-draped casket was moved from the jet to a hearse, then taken to Kibler Brady Ruestman Funeral Home.

“All the agencies wanted to be involved to show their respect,” said airport spokeswoman Fran Strebing.

Several of those in attendance who were of Rodgers' age, 22, were visibly weeping during the ceremony that ended about 10:25 a.m.

Meghan Hillebrandt of Bloomington was there with her two young children.

“I wanted my kids to know there are people who give their lives to protect their freedoms every day,” said Hillebrandt.

John Beck of Tuscola, a leader of the Patriot Guard, said, “We're just here for the family to let them know they are not going through this alone.”

More than 30 motorcycles plus support vehicles from the Patriot Guard provided an escort to the funeral home as others watched the procession along the route.

“It's an honor to be here,” said Beck, a Navy veteran.

Many members of the Patriot Guard are veterans, said Beck, adding that providing escorts at military funerals is “another way we can give back, even though our service has ended.”

The public watched from a viewing area set up in the parking lot north of Dumont Aviation hangar at the Platinum Jet Center.

Mary Lou VanValey of Bloomington was there with her husband, sisters and other family members.

“We don't know the family, but they're from our community,” VanValey said. “We wanted to show our respect.”

Rodgers and a fellow Ranger, Sgt. Cameron Thomas of Kettering, Ohio, died April 27 as a result of small arms fire during a joint American-Afghan operation in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

A public visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m.

A procession, escorted by squad cars from various agencies, will go from the church to Evergreen Cemetery, where a private ceremony will take place. The cemetery will be closed to the public from 1-6 p.m. Saturday.

Rodgers was a 2013 graduate of Normal Community High School. Students, faculty and staff at Normal-based Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 wore red, white and blue in his honor on Friday. Employees at State Farm Insurance, where his parents, Kevin and Vonda, work, also wore patriotic attire on Friday.



