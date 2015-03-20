Family seeks identity of serviceman in vintage photo

This photograph of an unknown service member, believed to be a U.S. Army chaplain from the World War II era, was photographed at Smith’s Studio in High Point, N.C. A local family that found the photo hopes to find out who the chaplain was.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — An old, torn photograph of what appears to be a U.S. Army chaplain, possibly during World War II, has spawned a mystery that stretches from Georgia to High Point.

The mystery lies in the identity of the handsome young serviceman. Other than the photo itself — in which the subject's uniform bears crosses pinned on each of his lapels, signifying his role as a chaplain — the only other clue is a stamp on the back of the photo, indicating it was taken at the old Smith's Studio in High Point.

"We have no idea who it is," said Laura Buckner of Acworth, Georgia, whose family found the 5-by-7 framed portrait in a box of at least a hundred other old photos during their recent Thanksgiving get-together. "Anybody in our family who might've known has passed away. We tried sharing it on Facebook, too, but nobody knew who it was."

The box of photos belonged to Buckner's late grandmother, Dorothy Ledbetter Kimray, who lived in the Gaston County city of Belmont. When Kimray died in 2013, family members found the box tucked away in her closet. Since then, it has been in a closet at the home of Buckner's parents, who live in Gastonia.

"My 11-year-old daughter is getting ready to study World War II, and I knew we had that box of photos," Buckner said, explaining that many of the photos are military pictures. "So we were going through the box when we found this one."

Buckner doesn't know whether the serviceman in the photo is a family member.

"It's not anybody we recognize, but it still could be a relative," she said. "It could be an uncle or a distant cousin somewhere — we just have no idea."

Now, the family has enlisted the help of the High Point Museum staff, but to no avail so far. Marian Inabinett, curator of collections, searched through old High Point Enterprise editions online, looking for references to a World War II chaplain from High Point, but didn't find him.

"I do think he's somebody from High Point, though," she said. "If he was over at the ORD (the Overseas Replacement Depot, a WWII-era military training center) in Greensboro, he wouldn't have been getting his picture made in High Point."

Museum staff also posted the photo on the museum's Facebook page to see if any followers knew who the young man was, but nobody did.

Smith's Studio, where the photo was made, was founded around 1934 and became a well-known studio in High Point, with many of its portraits being featured in The Enterprise. In 1946, the studio was purchased by Grady Snow, and it eventually became what is now Snow Photo on North Main Street.

An employee of Snow Photo said Monday that no records remain from when the business was still known as Smith's Studio.

Buckner hasn't given up on her quest, though.

"We're just hoping someone will know who this is," she said. "We're looking for any information that will lead us to a name."

