Family of slain Lewis-McChord soldier offers $10K reward in hopes of identifying gunman

The family of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier fatally shot in Burien, Wash. is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Sgt. Timothy Hovey, 27, was killed Sept. 4 after walking away from a party near South 128th Street and 22nd Avenue South. His friends found him several blocks away, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Hovey was shot a month before he was to deploy to Iraq.

He was an air-and-missile defense crew member assigned to Battery C, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

He enlisted in the army in 2010, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and great-grandfather, family members told The Seattle Times after his death.

In addition to the reward money offered by Hovey’s family, Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $1,000 for information that could help solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

