Family is reunited with WWII, Korean War soldier's lost Purple Heart

TOLEDO, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — After being missing for eight years, Pfc. Vincent Joseph Chavez's Purple Heart was returned to his family.

"I'm just so grateful and honored," said Carmen Mary Chavez, a daughter of Private Chavez, who served in both World War II and the Korean War before his death during the latter.

Ms. Chavez and members of her family on Thursday met with Erin Faith Allen, operations director of Purple Hearts Reunited, a nonprofit organization dedicated to returning lost, missing, or stolen medals of valor to veterans or their families. After it was lost, someone turned over Private Chavez's medal to the organization.

It took some time to find and connect with the family, Ms. Allen said, but they were able to return the Purple Heart to where it belongs. The group met in Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, where Private Chavez is buried.

"It's really amazing to watch a family's heart come alive," Ms. Allen said about the reunification process. "The joy that it brings to them, there's really nothing like it. It's something special."

Private Chavez served with the 17th Infantry Regiment and 7th Infantry Division, according to records from Purple Hearts Reunited. He was killed in action on May 31, 1953, in North Korea at 26 years old.

His daughter was 8 months old at the time.

For years his Purple Heart had been lost after a move, and Ms. Chavez said she hadn't initially realized it was missing. It was only much later, when she went to look for it specifically, that she realized it was gone.

When she got the call from Purple Hearts Reunited, she was shocked and happy that her father's medal would finally be returned.

"It just makes me so proud of him and so honored," she said.

Several members of the Chavez family has served in the U.S. military — Private Chavez's brother Ramon died in service in 1945, and his four sisters had sons who served. According to Purple Hearts Reunited, the extended family has about a dozen veterans to date.

Cecelia McHaffie, Ms. Chavez's cousin, also attended the presentation on Thursday and said this would allow the family to continue to heal from the loss of Private Chavez.

"It's so gratifying that somebody would take the time to find and give back what my cousin lost," Ms. McHaffie said. "It's just a wonderful thing."

Ms. McHaffie said she never knew her uncle because he died so young, but she did grow up hearing stories about him. Talking about his service was difficult, but she is thankful to everyone who served and continues to serve, including those in her own family.

"This was my honor to be able to be here," she said. "I cherish the Chavez family."

(c)2021 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

