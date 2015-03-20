Family, friends gather to honor lost USS Thresher crew

KITTERY, Maine — Several hundred people filled the Traip Academy gymnasium to pay tribute to the 129 men who died 54 years ago when USS Thresher sank off the coast of Massachusetts while doing deep dive tests.

The enormity of the loss could be felt during Saturday's ceremony as the names of each man lost at sea was read aloud while their pictures were displayed on a screen above and submarine veterans rang a ball to honor each man.

The men were lost at sea April 10, 1963, while aboard Thresher, which was built at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and at the time was a state-of-the art nuclear submarine. The lost men were U.S. sailors, along with civilians from the shipyard and the Sperry and Raytheon corporations.

One of the men lost that day was Donald James McCord Sr., machinist first class.

His son, Scott McCord, appeared at Saturday's 54th anniversary tribute to Thresher's crew and told the audience his father was "a husband to Amy, father to three boys, ... a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin and a friend."

Showing pictures of his father on a video screen, McCord said, "I would like to introduce you to my dad."

His father ended up serving on the USS Thresher on that fateful day because he grew up in rural Indiana and had "a strong desire to do something great with his life." After joining the U.S. Navy, his father decided "he wanted to be a submariner," McCord said.

He recalled how "the world changed forever" on April 10, 1963, when his father and 128 other men were lost at sea. He remembered how his mother knew something was wrong when a military staff car showed up at their home.

His mother recalled the staff car as "that God damn car" and when she saw it, "she knew then" what had happened to her husband, McCord said.

He agreed to become involved in the USS Thresher memorials a few years ago after he "started wondering a little about dad."

"This is my fourth memorial service," he said Saturday.

As he talked to men who knew his father, McCord was always heartened to hear them say he is a lot like his father.

"When I hear that it brings a smile to my face," he said. "Because I think he was probably a great husband to my mom, a great dad to us kids and a great friend to many."

McCord urged audience members to "continue to share the stories of our loved ones."

Because it's only if people forget those heroes, McCord believes, that anyone can say they "died in vain."

"For you dad, all your shipmates and all your friends, rest easy sailors, rest your oars, we've got this," McCord said.

The keynote speaker for Saturday's event, Rear Adm. James Pitts, commander of the Undersea Warfighting Development Center, said the loss of USS Thresher led to the creation of the Submarine Safety Program.

Since 1963, that program has served to make sure there have been no other incidents like the loss of the Thresher, Pitts said. The program created a huge emphasis on safety and attention to detail, he said, because Thresher's fellow submariners "were determined ... not to let them die in vain."

Pitts reminded "the surviving Thresher family members, friends and loved ones," that the dedication of the men aboard the submarine has meant much to the nation.

"I offer my sincerest condolences to you on behalf of the United States Navy," Pitts said. "Your families have suffered the greatest tragedy and no doubt the pain of the loss is ever present."

Saturday's event also featured the presentation of colors by the Naval Branch Health Clinic Color Guard from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, as well as the singing of the "Naval Hymn" by Lori Arsenault and Debra Henderson, daughters of Tilmon Arsenault, who served and died onboard the submarine.

