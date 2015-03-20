Family: Fort Bliss soldiers are safe, but still missing

The search for two Fort Bliss soldiers reported missing continues, but they are believed to be “together and okay,” according to a social media post by the mother of one of the soldiers.

Jake Obad Mathis and Melvin Jones, who were both stationed at Fort Bliss, were reported missing by family members Dec. 19.

Obad’s mother, Carin Obad, declined to comment. She said that the family is working with the U.S. Army and has agreed to stop talking to the media. Jones' family could not be reached for comment.

Carin Obad has been consistently posting pleas for help and updates on the investigation into the whereabouts of the two missing soldiers on Facebook.

On Thursday, she posted “Final Update on Jake and Melvin. We received some information this week that leads us to believe they are together and okay. We still have not been able to communicate with Jake directly and don't know when that will be. Our hearts are still heavy but the outlook is positive.”

Fort Bliss spokesman Lt. Col. Craig Childs confirmed the two men are stationed at the post. Both men are “first term soldiers” with the ranks of private first class, he added.

Childs said he could not comment further and directed all questions to the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

Criminal Investigation Command officials could not be reached for comment, but confirmed to the Army Times on Wednesday that the soldiers were absent.

They added that they are “aggressively investigating the whereabouts of the two missing soldiers in question,” the Army Times reported.



