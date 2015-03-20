Family establishes scholarship in honor of fallen Texas sailor
By GABRIEL MONTE | Lubbock Avalanche-Journal | Published: April 15, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (Tribune News Service) — The parents of Nathan Burke, 30, who served in the U.S. Navy and died this week, will establish a scholarship in their son's name for Coronado High School students.
Burke died Tuesday about a week after he became unresponsive while training to be a search and rescue swimmer, according to a Navy news release.
Rescue swimmer duties include saving crew of downed aircraft, passengers aboard stranded or capsized vessels at sea, or hikers and mountain climbers in danger. They also deliver aid and supplies to countries in humanitarian operations.
"(Burke) was in search and rescue school to be a search and rescue swimmer in the
Paramedics responded and were able to restore his heartbeat before taking him to the hospital, where he was placed on life-support.
Wierzbicki said the cause of Burke's death remains under investigation.
"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Airman Burke during this extremely difficult time," the release states.
On Tuesday, Burke's father,
Burke described the decision as a "horrific task that no parent should be required to do."
Burke said his son lived a "selfless and God loving life."
"His never quit attitude made him the person we have known and loved,"
Burke wrote that his son continues the Navy Air Rescue Swimmer motto, "So others may live," as an organ donor.
"We were told that Nathan could be giving the gift of life to as many as 150 people," he wrote.
Burke graduated from
Before enlisting in the military, he worked as the strength and conditioning coach for the women’s basketball program at
He also worked as a teaching assistant for Lubbock ISD in the physical education department.
