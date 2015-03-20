Family establishes scholarship in honor of fallen Texas sailor

LUBBOCK, Texas (Tribune News Service) — The parents of Nathan Burke, 30, who served in the U.S. Navy and died this week, will establish a scholarship in their son's name for Coronado High School students.

Burke died Tuesday about a week after he became unresponsive while training to be a search and rescue swimmer, according to a Navy news release.

Burke was assigned to the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Fla. He became unresponsive April 5 during a high-risk training in the pool at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School , officials said.

Rescue swimmer duties include saving crew of downed aircraft, passengers aboard stranded or capsized vessels at sea, or hikers and mountain climbers in danger. They also deliver aid and supplies to countries in humanitarian operations.

"(Burke) was in search and rescue school to be a search and rescue swimmer in the Navy , " said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki . "So, they were in the pool conducting training for that."

Paramedics responded and were able to restore his heartbeat before taking him to the hospital, where he was placed on life-support.

Wierzbicki said the cause of Burke's death remains under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Airman Burke during this extremely difficult time," the release states.

On Tuesday, Burke's father, Kevin Burke , wrote on Facebook that his son suffered irreversible brain damage ,and he and his wife, agreed to take off their son from life support.

Burke described the decision as a "horrific task that no parent should be required to do."

Burke said his son lived a "selfless and God loving life."

"His never quit attitude made him the person we have known and loved," Kevin Burke wrote. "He never quit making the most of his life, helping, coaching and mentoring others to be their best. Nor did his infectious smile and positive life outlook ever quit."

Burke wrote that his son continues the Navy Air Rescue Swimmer motto, "So others may live," as an organ donor.

"We were told that Nathan could be giving the gift of life to as many as 150 people," he wrote.

Burke graduated from Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science in December 2013 and completed his master’s degree in Kinesiology in May 2016 .

Before enlisting in the military, he worked as the strength and conditioning coach for the women’s basketball program at Texas Tech.

He also worked as a teaching assistant for Lubbock ISD in the physical education department.

